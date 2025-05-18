Zombified Mutation Grow a Garden: How to get and harvest value

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand new update featuring tons of interesting stuff, including new pets and crops. There is also a new event that has a chance of triggering during the nighttime and offers a good mutation for your crops. However, a large chunk of the player base is more interested in the new Zombified Mutation that also arrived with this update.

Ad

This article tells you how to get this mutation on your plants and how much it increases the crop's value.

Everything you need to know about the Zombified Mutation in Grow a Garden

You can obtain this mutation if you have the Chicken Zombie pet (Image via Roblox)

The Zombified Mutation is one of the latest additions to the game. While the name might sound horrifying, it doesn't negatively impact your crops. On the contrary, plants with the Zombified Mutation sell for 25 times their original price, making it an excellent addition to your garden. However, obtaining this mutation is a completely different task.

Ad

Trending

You must own and use the Chicken Zombie pet in the game for this mutation. Unfortunately, currently, there is no way to get your hands on this pet, apart from trading it with another player. The developer gave this for free to those who were playing when the Blood Moon update dropped. Anyone who joined later missed the chance to obtain it.

If you possess the Chicken Zombie, equip it and click anywhere in your garden to set it loose. Every 29.46 minutes, there is a 20.27% chance that the chicken would 'Zombify' a nearby crop. Moreover, the Chicken Zombie has an additional trait that increases the hatch speed of any egg by 10.13%. This makes it useful to have in your garden.

Ad

Also read: Fisch Apex Pools update patch notes

How to identify a fruit with the Zombified Mutation in the game?

Zombified fruits gain a green aura (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

Now that you know how to get the Zombified Mutation, you might also be interested in knowing how to identify a fruit that has obtained it. A fruit with this mutation has a green aura around it, with greenish liquid dripping from it. This gives the fruit a strangely dangerous look, but the 25x multiplier makes it completely worth it.

Ad

You can earn even more currency if the fruit catches more mutations like Frozen or Shocked, as stacking up mutations further raises the fruit's value.

Also read: Grow a Garden Blood Moon event guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How do you get Zombified Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Chicken Zombie gives the Zombified Mutation to plants.

Does the Zombified Mutation increase the fruit's harvest value in Grow a Garden?

Ad

Yes, plants with this mutation sell for 25 times their original value.

Can you purchase Zombie Chicken in Grow a Garden?

No, at the moment, you cannot obtain the pet by any means other than trading.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024