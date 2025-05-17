Grow a Garden Blood Moon event update patch notes

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand-new update featuring tons of new content to explore. Released on May 17, 2025, the update introduces several new features, gears, and seeds for players to obtain. It also added a new pet called Chicken Zombie that players can hatch and let loose in their gardens. However, it can be slightly hard to keep track of everything new.

Hence, this article offers the complete patch notes of the game's latest update, so that you can check out all the details.

The complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Blood Moon event update

There are various new crops in the game (Image via Roblox)

The update features a new weather event called Blood Moon, where your plants have a chance to obtain the new Bloodlit Mutation. Apart from this, there are tons of other interesting things worth checking out. We have all the details below for you to glance over.

Exclusive Blood Moon Shop

During every Blood Moon, an exclusive shop becomes visible! Grab unique items like Blood variant Pets, Night Seed Packs, Night Eggs, Special Moon-themed Seeds, and a brand new gear item. All purchasable with Sheckles! Don’t miss out...

Events

Bloodmoon: Has a 33% chance of occurring instead of a regular night, can give bloodlit mutation, & makes the Blood Moon shop visible.

Has a 33% chance of occurring instead of a regular night, can give bloodlit mutation, & makes the Blood Moon shop visible. Meteor Shower: Watch out above for meteors! Has a chance to spawn during the Night event.

Watch out above for meteors! Has a chance to spawn during the Night event. Bloodlit Mutation: Obtained during the Blood Moon event, gives a 4x multiplier.

Obtained during the Blood Moon event, gives a 4x multiplier. Celestial Mutation: Obtained during the Meteor Shower event, gives a 120x multiplier.

Obtained during the Meteor Shower event, gives a 120x multiplier. Zombified Mutation: Obtained through the Chicken Zombie passive, gives a 25x multiplier.

New Pets

Chicken Zombie

Blood Owl

Blood Hedgehog

Blood Kiwi

5+ more

New Crops

Beanstalk

Moon Melon

Blood Banana

New items

Star Caller, help attract the Celestial mutation during the Meteor Shower event.

Mythical Egg, 5 possible new pets inside!

Fixes and QOL

New Backpack System: Backpack now has new categories to help sort through your inventories better!

Backpack now has new categories to help sort through your inventories better! Added limited visual indicator when fruit gets the 'Moonlit' or 'Bloodlit' mutation.

Fixed fruit/plant rotation saving issues.

Changed Seed Shop icons to display seed & fruit.

Fixed various fruits like Moon Blossom, Cactus, Papaya, & more quality/scaling issues.

Made more changes to reduce the huge frozen mutations from occurring.

Made some performance improvements.

Optimised specific mutations.

When does a Blood Moon occur in Grow a Garden?

There is a chance that the Blood Moon might trigger at night (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon is a variant of the regular Night event in the game. However, it only has a 33% chance of happening each time the sun sets on the server. Once it does, the sky and the moon will turn red, allowing your plants to have a chance of obtaining the Bloodlit Mutation.

You will also find the Blood Moon Shop during this time, where you can purchase a variety of items unavailable in the regular shop.

