How to get Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden has various mutations that your plants can obtain. These increase their harvest value, allowing you to get a much higher price than the default base value. While some of them, like the Golden and Wet Mutation, are relatively easy to obtain, others, like the Disco Mutation, have specific conditions when they appear in the game.

This article tells you how your plants can obtain the Disco Mutation and how it affects your crops.

Everything to know about the Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden

Fruits with this mutation glow and change color (Image via Roblox)

The Disco Mutation is arguably one of the most beautiful and eye-catching effects in Grow a Garden. Fruits with this mutation become shiny and start changing color like disco lights. However, obtaining this mutation is a very challenging task. Unlike most other mutations in the game, which can be obtained through different weather events, this one can only be triggered by the admins.

Usually, admins let loose different weather effects when rolling out a new update, allowing players online to fill their garden with various things. The event was triggered during the latest Blood Moon update, where the characters started dancing as a song played in the background.

A fruit with the Disco Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Random plants in players' gardens obtained the Disco Mutation during this period. Unfortunately, this also means there is no regular way to mutate your plants into disco. It is also worth noting that, unlike the Rainbow Mutation, the Disco Mutation doesn't fade, and your plants with this mutation keep shining and changing color.

Can you sell and trade Disco Mutation plants?

Disco Mutation drastically increases the fruit's value (Image via Roblox)

The Disco Mutation plants not only look good but also boost the value of the fruit by a lot. You will get 125 times the original value of the plant when selling it if it has the Disco Mutation. This makes it extremely valuable, especially if you're still new to the game and wish to make quick money.

The fruits have no other use, except for making your garden look pretty. So, you can keep the fruits hanging from the trees to maintain the fun disco vibe. If you missed the last update and wish to get the Disco Mutation on your plants, you should log into the game when the next update rolls out.

Hopefully, the developer will trigger the Disco Event, then allow your character to dance and your plants to get the exclusive mutation.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Can you get Disco Mutation on random days in Grow a Garden?

No, the Disco event can only be triggered by the developer, so you can't randomly get it at other times.

Does the Disco Mutation increase the crop's value in Grow a Garden?

Yes, plants with the Disco Mutation sell for 125 times their original value.

Can you trade plants with the Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can trade plants that have this mutation.

