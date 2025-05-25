Grow a Garden Moon Mango: How to get, rarity, and harvest price

Grow a Garden's Cosmetics update was not well received by the player base, forcing the developers to release a small patch to add several new things to the game. This includes a couple of new seeds and pets you can find and obtain. The Moon Mango is one of the new crops that came with the update. Naturally, most players might not know how to obtain its seed, its rarity, and how much you can earn from selling the fruit.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will take you through all these details and help you make your garden better with a new crop.

Everything you need to know about the Moon Mango in Grow a Garden

You can obtain this seed from the Twilight Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Moon Mango is a special crop whose seed cannot be found in the regular Seed Shop in the game. It can only be obtained via the Twilight Shop, which pops up during Night Events. This shop sells a variety of things, including the Moon mango, Moon Cat, Night Seed Packs, and more. Hence, you must wait an hour for the Night Event to trigger and the shop to spawn.

Ad

Trending

Once it does, visit the shop and purchase the Moon Mango. However, it is possible that the item might not be in stock, since it is a Divine Rarity seed. This is the case for most of the higher-rarity items in the game. If you get unlucky and the item is unavailable, you must wait for the next night cycle.

If you do get lucky to find the seed, it will cost you 50 million Sheckles to purchase it (need to confirm the price). This is quite a lot of money, but the payoff from selling the crop is good, allowing you to get a good return on investment.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Plasma Mutation guide

How much does the Moon Mango sell for?

The Moon Mango sells for a lot of money (Image via Roblox)

According to players, the Moon Mango sells for around 50K Sheckles each. While this is not the highest-selling fruit in the game, it still ranks at the top, only second to fruits like Moon Blossom and Candy Blossom. You can get even more money if you let the fruit hang on the tree and it develops various mutations.

Ad

Fruits with multiple mutations like Shocked, Frozen, or the Disco Mutation sell for a lot of money and can easily help you recover the invested money. However, you need to be patient and give the fruits time to develop these mutations before harvesting and selling them.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Build an Island

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Moon Mango cost in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The seed costs 50,000 Sheckles in the game.

What is the rarity of Moon Mango in Grow a Garden?

The plant falls under the Divine Rarity.

Can you buy Moon Mango seeds from the Seed Shop in Grow a Garden?

No, you can currently only get this seed from the Twilight Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024