Grow a Garden Moon Mango: How to get, rarity, and harvest price

Grow a Garden's Cosmetics update was not well received by the player base, forcing the developers to release a small patch to add several new things to the game. This includes a couple of new seeds and pets you can find and obtain. The Moon Mango is one of the new crops that came with the update. Naturally, most players might not know how to obtain its seed, its rarity, and how much you can earn from selling the fruit.
Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will take you through all these details and help you make your garden better with a new crop.
Everything you need to know about the Moon Mango in Grow a Garden
The Moon Mango is a special crop whose seed cannot be found in the regular Seed Shop in the game. It can only be obtained via the Twilight Shop, which pops up during Night Events. This shop sells a variety of things, including the Moon mango, Moon Cat, Night Seed Packs, and more. Hence, you must wait an hour for the Night Event to trigger and the shop to spawn.
Once it does, visit the shop and purchase the Moon Mango. However, it is possible that the item might not be in stock, since it is a Divine Rarity seed. This is the case for most of the higher-rarity items in the game. If you get unlucky and the item is unavailable, you must wait for the next night cycle.
If you do get lucky to find the seed, it will cost you 50 million Sheckles to purchase it (need to confirm the price). This is quite a lot of money, but the payoff from selling the crop is good, allowing you to get a good return on investment.
How much does the Moon Mango sell for?
According to players, the Moon Mango sells for around 50K Sheckles each. While this is not the highest-selling fruit in the game, it still ranks at the top, only second to fruits like Moon Blossom and Candy Blossom. You can get even more money if you let the fruit hang on the tree and it develops various mutations.
Fruits with multiple mutations like Shocked, Frozen, or the Disco Mutation sell for a lot of money and can easily help you recover the invested money. However, you need to be patient and give the fruits time to develop these mutations before harvesting and selling them.
