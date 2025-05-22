Build an Island: A beginner's guide

Build an Island is an interesting Roblox experience where players have free rein on their plot of land and can turn it into a beautiful island, with different buildings, trees, and crops. The growth of your island is in your hands, as you can choose which side to grow first or which building to spawn. However, starting from scratch can be quite confusing for new players.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief yet comprehensive guide that will help you start with the game and build your island.

How to play Build an Island

You slowly unlock new areas (Image via Roblox)

You will find yourself on a small patch of land when you load Build an Island. The first and easiest thing is to follow the red line. It takes you to important locations that will help set up your base. This includes chopping down trees and breaking stone columns to obtain the required materials. Note that you must follow these instructions until you unlock the worker management building.

Ad

Trending

You can hire workers who work when you're offline (Image via Roblox)

It has an axe symbol outside to help you locate it. This is a crucial building since you can spawn different worker NPCs through it. You should immediately get to work and spawn either a Lumberjack or a Miner. These workers will automatically start cutting trees and breaking stones for you.

Ad

The best part is that these workers will continue working even when you go offline, allowing you to collect materials. However, you require gold to summon workers. This can be obtained by cutting down golden trees and breaking golden stone columns. Once you have both these workers, it is time to meet the Merchant.

Also check: Build an Island codes

Everything you should know about the Merchant in Build an Island

Ad

The Merchant sells a variety of goods (Image via Roblox)

The Merchant is an important NPC in-game. He stands near the boat at the edge of the map. He sells a variety of things like seeds, coal carts, bees, and more. You need these items to expand your island further and develop various sources of income.

Ad

Apart from this, you can also sell your produce to the Merchant. Simply interact with him and click on Sell. Next, click on all the items that you wish to sell and then complete the transaction. You will receive gold for selling those items.

How to expand your island, and what do various buildings do in Build an Island?

You can also sell items to the Merchant (Image via Roblox)

Once you start expanding your island, you will unlock different areas and buildings. All of them do different tasks, and are equally important for your growth. First, you will find the crop fields on the left side near the Merchant. This is where you can plant the seeds and wait for the crops to grow.

Ad

Next is the plank station that turns the chopped wood into planks required to build various structures. You must have chopped wood in your inventory, otherwise, this won't work.

You must upgrade your tools to make them effective (Image via Roblox)

You will also find a structure ahead that can be used to upgrade your axe. However, you will need to unlock and obtain specific high-end items to completely upgrade the tool. Next, you must look for the structure where you can turn chopped wood and planks into furniture. This furniture can be sold to the Merchant for gold coins.

Ad

You can mine gold coins from here (Image via Roblox)

Around here, you can also unlock the mine. However, you must purchase coal carts from the Merchant to operate and mine gold coins. After setting up all these things, you should also build the beehives and purchase bees from the Merchant.

Ad

Note that the Merchant's stocks run out and you must wait for them to get back in stock before you can purchase the items. You can spend some Robux to immediately restock the shop if you have some to spare.

Also check: Grow a Garden Mysterious Crate guide

FAQs about Build an Island

Can you sell items to the Merchant in Build an Island?

Yes, the Merchant can buy items from you.

Ad

Where do you get Coal Carts in Build an Island?

You can purchase this item from the Merchant.

Do you collect materials even when offline in Build an Island?

Yes, you can collect materials, but only if you have workers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024