Grow a Garden Mysterious Crate Guide

Grow a Garden's latest update featured a variety of things, including crops, pets, and more. Players can now experience a new weather system called the Blood Moon event that has a chance of triggering during the nighttime. Apart from all the other items, the Mysterious Crate has caught the most attention. Many players are eager to know what it is and if it's worth obtaining.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will tell you where to find the Mysterious Crate, what's inside it, and whether you should purchase it right now.

Everything you need to know about the Mysterious Crate in Grow a Garden

You can get the crate from the Blood Moon Shop (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Mysterious crate was added with the Blood Moon update of the game. The only time you can access and purchase this item is during the Blood Moon Event that triggers every three real-life hours. On top of that, this event only happens during the nighttime, where instead of the regular moon, a crimson one takes its place.

Ad

Trending

When this happens, the Blood Moon Shop will spawn beside the owl in the middle of the map. You will find the Mysterious Crate for sale in the shop. However, since the crate is a Legendary rarity item, it's almost always out of stock. Now, if you do get lucky and find it in stock, you must then spend a whopping 10,000,000 Sheckles to purchase it.

This makes the Mysterious Crate one of the most expensive items in the game. Unfortunately, the crate doesn't give you anything too useful. While the developer has yet to reveal the contents of the Mysterious Crate, the general consensus is that it contains cosmetic and other items like Fountains and Wheelbarrows.

Ad

Also check: All Lobster locations in Fisch

How to open the Mysterious Crate, and is it worth purchasing?

The crate most likely has cosmetic items (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

Once you purchase the Mysterious Crate for 10,000,000 Sheckles, it is time to open it. Note that it takes a very long time to open, and the timer might be connected to the next update of the game. The developer has mentioned that the next update will feature various cosmetic items, allowing you to personalize your garden.

Ad

Hence, the Mysterious Crate might only open up when the update rolls out and the items are available. However, it is not clear if the crate items will be freely available for purchase at the regular shop or not. Note that the next update will roll out on May 24, 2025. So, you should be prepared and log in to the game when it releases.

Also check: Fisch Apex Pools update patch notes

Ad

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Mysterious Crate cost in Grow a Garden?

The crate costs 10,000,000 Sheckles.

What is the rarity of the Mysterious Crate in Grow a Garden?

The crate falls under the Legendary rarity.

Where can you buy the Mysterious Crate in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase this item from the Blood Moon Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024