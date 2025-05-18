Grow a Garden Blood Moon Shop items list

Grow a Garden rolled out a big update featuring a variety of content, ranging from new pets to crops that you can obtain to make money in the game. The more important and interesting part of the update is the Blood Moon Event that triggers randomly on the server, giving your plants the Bloodlit Mutation and spawning the Blood Moon Shop.

Since this is an exclusive shop that only appears during these specific conditions, it is best to know everything that it sells beforehand. This article offers the complete list of items that you can purchase from it.

The complete list of items you can get from the Grow a Garden Blood Moon Shop

The shop only spawns during the Blood Moon event (Image via Roblox)

Before heading to the list of items, it is worth knowing when the Blood Moon Shop appears and where it spawns. To find the shop, you must wait for Grow a Garden's Blood Moon Event to trigger on your server. There is a 33% chance that this will happen during a Night Event. You can keep track of the next Night Event by looking at the timer over the big owl in the middle of the map.

Once the sun sets and the sky and the moon turn crimson, you will find the Blood Moon Shop at the centre of the map beside the owls. The shop stays up for only 10 minutes, hence you should immediately head over to it once it spawns. Now, all you need to do is interact with it to access the items.

The shop sells a variety of items (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the complete list of items that the shop offers.

Name Rarity Price Mysterious Crate Legendary 10,000,000 Night Egg Rare 25,000,000 Night Seed Pack Rare 10,000,000 Blood Banana Seed Mythical 200,000 Moon Melon Seed Mythical 500,000 Star Caller Legendary 12,000,000 Blood Kiwi Legendary 20,000,000 Blood Hedgehog Mythical 23,000,000 Blood Owl Divine 60,000,000

As you can see, the items in the Blood Moon Shop cost a fortune and are not accessible to new players. One needs to plant a variety of high-yield crops in their garden and harvest them often to accumulate such wealth. However, most of the items are worth the price as they either provide good passives and traits or allow your plants to gain good mutations.

Best items to get from Grow a Garden's Blood Moon Shop

Most of the items in the shop cost a lot of Sheckles (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know of everything that can be purchased from the Blood Moon Shop, it is time to recommend specific items that are worth obtaining. This is important to know and consider since the items cost a lot of Sheckles, and we wouldn't want you to waste your hard-earned cash.

Below is a list of items that we think you should purchase from the Blood Moon Shop.

Star Caller - Star Caller is one of the items in the shop that is worth obtaining. It costs 12,000,000 Sheckles and redirects the meteors during a Meteor Shower Event towards your plants, allowing them to gain the Celestial Mutation.

Star Caller is one of the items in the shop that is worth obtaining. It costs 12,000,000 Sheckles and redirects the meteors during a Meteor Shower Event towards your plants, allowing them to gain the Celestial Mutation. Blood Banana Seed - The Blood Banana sells for a decent chunk of money and has a decent growth rate. Planting this crop will let you earn a good amount of money.

The Blood Banana sells for a decent chunk of money and has a decent growth rate. Planting this crop will let you earn a good amount of money. Moon Melon Seed - This is yet another item that you can purchase from the shop. The fruit sells for a lot of money and is good for your garden.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

When does the Blood Moon Shop spawn in Grow a Garden?

The shop only spawns during the Blood Moon Event.

Can you purchase pets from the Blood Moon Shop in Grow a Garden?

Yes, the shop sells a couple of pets.

How much does the Star Caller cost in Grow a Garden?

The item costs 12,000,000 Sheckles.

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

