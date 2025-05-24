Grow a Garden Plasma Mutation: How to get and harvest value

Grow a Garden has a variety of mutations that your plants can obtain. While something like the Golden Mutation is relatively common, others like Rainbow or Shocked take some time to appear. The Plasma Mutation, on the other hand, is not something that your plants can obtain by accident. There is a fixed time and specific conditions when you have a chance of seeing this mutation.

This article tells you how to get the Plasma Mutation on your plants and how much it affects their harvest value.

Everything you need to know about the Plasma Mutation in Grow a Garden

You must wait for an admin to trigger the Lazer Event, which gives this mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Plasma Mutation is tied to a special in-game event called the Lazer Event, where you will find a huge chimpanzee named Jandel, who shoots lasers from his eyes. These lasers randomly hit gardens across the map, and it might hit yours too, if you're lucky. If it does, then there is a chance that one of the plants in your garden might get the Plasma Mutation.

Unfortunately, there is no fixed time for the Lazer Event to trigger in the game. This only happens if an admin is online and decides to start the event. Hence, you must be online when a new update drops, since this is when the developers are online and trigger various events. You can also obtain the Disco Mutation on your crops during this time.

As for the looks, fruits with the Plasma Mutation have a jelly-like appearance, one of the game's best-looking things. You can keep the fruit hanging for a long time since it makes your garden look much more beautiful. Combined with the latest Comsetics, you can set an aesthetic for the place.

Plasma Mutation's effect on your crops

Your fruit gets a jelly-like appearance (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

While the Plasma Mutation might make the fruits look great, it doesn't specifically increase their value much. Selling a fruit with this mutation will get you 5 times the normal price, which might be decent for new players. However, this is quite less, especially since the Plasma Mutation can only be obtained via an admin event.

You can instead focus on growing more plants and letting them hang for some time so that they can obtain better mutations like Shocked or Frozen Mutation. These mutations are relatively easy to obtain and can affect multiple plants per weather event.

However, if a fruit with the Plasma Mutation manages to obtain another mutation, then this will increase its harvest value by a lot. Hence, your main goal should be to let the plants get multiple mutations before you harvest and sell them.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which event gives the Plasma Mutation in Grow a Garden?

You can get this mutation from the Lazer Event.

Is the Lazer event a regular occurrence in Grow a Garden?

No, only admins can trigger this event, and it doesn't happen often.

How much does the Plasma Mutation increase the plant's value in Grow a Garden?

Plants with this mutation sell for five times their original price.

