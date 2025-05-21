Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity value list

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity allows players to obtain a variety of pets and use them to their advantage. However, not every one of them is easily available. Naturally, players tend to trade their pets with others to get what they want in exchange for something of equal value. This is why it's important to know how much these pets are worth.
Ad
This article offers a value list for all the available pets in the game to help readers compare them and offer the right price when trading.
Complete trading value list for Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity pets
Pets in the game come in different rarities and also have Shiny versions. This further affects their trade value, making things slightly complicated. That said, the trading value list below covers the relevant details to help you better judge the value of the different pets.
Ad
Trending
Name
Rarity
Default value
Shiny value
Mythic Value
Shiny Mythic Value
Demand
How to get
Overseer
Legendary
4500
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Series 1 Egg
Starlight
Legendary
400
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Series 1 Egg
Parasite
Legendary
35
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Series 1 Egg
Round
Legendary
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
9
Silly Egg
DOOF
Legendary
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
8
Silly Egg
King Pufferfish
Legendary
250
2000
4750
N/A
10
100M Egg
Diamond Hexarium
Legendary
100
500
1200
4500
8
100M Egg
Holy Egg
Legendary
150
1200
2500
8500
10
Throwback Egg
Dualcorn
Legendary
50
300
850
2250
8
Throwback Egg
Cardinal Bunny
Legendary
250
1500
5300
N/A
10
Bunny Egg
Ethereal Bunny
Legendary
50
750
2250
6500
8
Bunny Egg
Sweet Treat
Legendary
120
1400
3500
9000
9
Paster Egg
Rainbow Marshmellow
Legendary
35
500
1300
4000
8
Paster Egg
Manarium
Legendary
500
3000
8500
N/A
10
Aura Egg
Sigma Serpent
Legendary
200
1400
4400
N/A
10
Aura Egg
Rainbow Shock
Legendary
30
800
2200
3550
7
Rainbow Egg
Hexarium
Legendary
15
110
240
1350
5
Rainbow Egg
Demonic Hydra
Legendary
175
950
2350
7200
8
Nightmare Egg
Green Hydra
Legendary
7
35
90
300
1
Nightmare Egg
Virus
Legendary
10
50
120
630
4
Hell Egg
Inferno Cube
Legendary
2
10
25
50
1
Hell Egg
NULLVoid
Legendary
100
650
1500
5000
10
Void Egg
Silly Doggy
Secret
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Silly Egg
Royal Trophy
Secret
10,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
100M Egg
Dementor
Secret
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Throwback Egg
Godle Gem
Secret
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Throwback Egg
Easter Basket
Secret
16,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Bunny Egg
Giant Chocolate Chicken
Secret
9400
25,000
N/A
N/A
10
Paster Egg
Man Face God
Secret
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
10
Aura Egg
The Overlord
Secret
2750
17,500
36,000
N/A
10
Nightmare Egg
King Doggy
Secret
7500
55,000
N/A
N/A
10
Common Egg
Ad
Apart from these, there are also several non-hatchable pets in the game that you can trade with other players. Here's the value list for those:
To start trading in the game, click on the Trade option on the left side of the screen. This will open the list of available players that you can trade with. However, the game requires you to complete certain tasks (which will be prompted to you in-game) before this option unlocks for you. You can also join the title's official Discord server and connect directly with tons of players to trade pets and share other information.
Ad
Different rarity of pets in the game
You can obtain a variety of pets with different rarities in the game. While the most common is, naturally, the "Common" rarity, you might get lucky and hatch a "Mythic" or "Shiny Mythic" pet too. These offer much better rewards compared to the lower rarity ones.
Ad
Here are the details of what pets of different rarities offer:
How much stat boost do Mythic pets give in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
Ad
These pets give a 1.75x stat boost in the game.
What is the chance of getting a Shiny pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
You only have a 2.5% chance of hatching a Shiny pet.
What is the chance of hatching a Mythic pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?
There is only a 1% chance of hatching a Mythic pet in this game.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Swastik Sharma
After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.
Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.
The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.
When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.