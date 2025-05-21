Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity value list

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity allows players to obtain a variety of pets and use them to their advantage. However, not every one of them is easily available. Naturally, players tend to trade their pets with others to get what they want in exchange for something of equal value. This is why it's important to know how much these pets are worth.

This article offers a value list for all the available pets in the game to help readers compare them and offer the right price when trading.

Complete trading value list for Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity pets

The list has all the available pets (Image via Roblox)

Pets in the game come in different rarities and also have Shiny versions. This further affects their trade value, making things slightly complicated. That said, the trading value list below covers the relevant details to help you better judge the value of the different pets.

Name Rarity Default value Shiny value Mythic Value Shiny Mythic Value Demand How to get Overseer Legendary 4500 N/A N/A N/A 10 Series 1 Egg Starlight Legendary 400 N/A N/A N/A 10 Series 1 Egg Parasite Legendary 35 N/A N/A N/A 10 Series 1 Egg Round Legendary N/A N/A N/A N/A 9 Silly Egg DOOF Legendary N/A N/A N/A N/A 8 Silly Egg King Pufferfish Legendary 250 2000 4750 N/A 10 100M Egg Diamond Hexarium Legendary 100 500 1200 4500 8 100M Egg Holy Egg Legendary 150 1200 2500 8500 10 Throwback Egg Dualcorn Legendary 50 300 850 2250 8 Throwback Egg Cardinal Bunny Legendary 250 1500 5300 N/A 10 Bunny Egg Ethereal Bunny Legendary 50 750 2250 6500 8 Bunny Egg Sweet Treat Legendary 120 1400 3500 9000 9 Paster Egg Rainbow Marshmellow Legendary 35 500 1300 4000 8 Paster Egg Manarium Legendary 500 3000 8500 N/A 10 Aura Egg Sigma Serpent Legendary 200 1400 4400 N/A 10 Aura Egg Rainbow Shock Legendary 30 800 2200 3550 7 Rainbow Egg Hexarium Legendary 15 110 240 1350 5 Rainbow Egg Demonic Hydra Legendary 175 950 2350 7200 8 Nightmare Egg Green Hydra Legendary 7 35 90 300 1 Nightmare Egg Virus Legendary 10 50 120 630 4 Hell Egg Inferno Cube Legendary 2 10 25 50 1 Hell Egg NULLVoid Legendary 100 650 1500 5000 10 Void Egg Silly Doggy Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Silly Egg Royal Trophy Secret 10,000 N/A N/A N/A 10 100M Egg Dementor Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Throwback Egg Godle Gem Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Throwback Egg Easter Basket Secret 16,500 N/A N/A N/A 10 Bunny Egg Giant Chocolate Chicken Secret 9400 25,000 N/A N/A 10 Paster Egg Man Face God Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Aura Egg The Overlord Secret 2750 17,500 36,000 N/A 10 Nightmare Egg King Doggy Secret 7500 55,000 N/A N/A 10 Common Egg

Apart from these, there are also several non-hatchable pets in the game that you can trade with other players. Here's the value list for those:

Name Default value Shiny value Mythic Value Shiny Mythic Value Demand How to get Midas 9000 N/A N/A N/A 10 Golden Box Patronus N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Golden Box Sunburst 100 650 4000 N/A 10 Mystery Box Moonburst 75 550 3500 N/A 10 Mystery Box Abyssal Dragon 50 350 1250 3000 4 Golden Chest Umbra 100 750 5000 N/A 7 Wheel Spin Hacker Prism 650 2250 6500 25,000 10 Royal Chest Holy Shock 350 1250 N/A N/A 6 Quests Kitsune 150 2500 N/A N/A 10 Playtime Evil Shock 30 250 N/A N/A 8 Quest Rainbow Blitz 40 900 2500 3900 9 Quests King Soul N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Quests Discord Imp N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Quests Demonic Dogcat N/A N/A N/A N/A 10 Quests Trio Cube 100 2500 9000 N/A 10 Index Seraph 450 3200 7100 34,000 10 Season 1 Egg Ophanim 30 220 500 3500 8 Season 1 Egg Lunar Deity 55 750 N/A N/A 6 Season 1 Infinite Track Solar Deity 350 3000 N/A N/A 8 Season 1 Infinite Track Crescent Empress 250 1500 3250 22,500 10 Season 1 Infinite Track Avernus 11,000 68,000 N/A N/A 10 Season 1 Infinite Track Dowodle 750 7000 N/A N/A 10 Shop Beta TV 500 4000 N/A N/A 9 Shop Dark Serpent 400 N/A N/A N/A 5 Shop Infernus 650 N/A N/A N/A 6 Shop Enraged Phoenix 550 N/A N/A N/A 5 Shop Electra Hydra 800 N/A N/A N/A 7 Shop

How to trade in the game

You can trade by clicking on a player (Image via Roblox)

To start trading in the game, click on the Trade option on the left side of the screen. This will open the list of available players that you can trade with. However, the game requires you to complete certain tasks (which will be prompted to you in-game) before this option unlocks for you. You can also join the title's official Discord server and connect directly with tons of players to trade pets and share other information.

Different rarity of pets in the game

You can hatch pets of different rarities (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain a variety of pets with different rarities in the game. While the most common is, naturally, the "Common" rarity, you might get lucky and hatch a "Mythic" or "Shiny Mythic" pet too. These offer much better rewards compared to the lower rarity ones.

Here are the details of what pets of different rarities offer:

Shiny pets - Shiny Pets offer 1.5x stats compared to regular ones.

Shiny Pets offer 1.5x stats compared to regular ones. Mythic pets - These pets offer 1.75x the stats compared to others.

These pets offer 1.75x the stats compared to others. Shiny Mythic pets - These pets are the best since you get 2.625x stats from them.

FAQs about Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

How much stat boost do Mythic pets give in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

These pets give a 1.75x stat boost in the game.

What is the chance of getting a Shiny pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

You only have a 2.5% chance of hatching a Shiny pet.

What is the chance of hatching a Mythic pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

There is only a 1% chance of hatching a Mythic pet in this game.

