Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity value list

By Swastik Sharma
Modified May 21, 2025 17:42 GMT
Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity
Knowing the right value lets you make the right decision when trading (Image via Roblox)

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity allows players to obtain a variety of pets and use them to their advantage. However, not every one of them is easily available. Naturally, players tend to trade their pets with others to get what they want in exchange for something of equal value. This is why it's important to know how much these pets are worth.

This article offers a value list for all the available pets in the game to help readers compare them and offer the right price when trading.

Complete trading value list for Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity pets

The list has all the available pets (Image via Roblox)
The list has all the available pets (Image via Roblox)

Pets in the game come in different rarities and also have Shiny versions. This further affects their trade value, making things slightly complicated. That said, the trading value list below covers the relevant details to help you better judge the value of the different pets.

Name

Rarity

Default value

Shiny value

Mythic Value

Shiny Mythic Value

Demand

How to get

Overseer

Legendary

4500

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Series 1 Egg

Starlight

Legendary

400

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Series 1 Egg

Parasite

Legendary

35

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Series 1 Egg

Round

Legendary

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

9

Silly Egg

DOOF

Legendary

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

8

Silly Egg

King Pufferfish

Legendary

250

2000

4750

N/A

10

100M Egg

Diamond Hexarium

Legendary

100

500

1200

4500

8

100M Egg

Holy Egg

Legendary

150

1200

2500

8500

10

Throwback Egg

Dualcorn

Legendary

50

300

850

2250

8

Throwback Egg

Cardinal Bunny

Legendary

250

1500

5300

N/A

10

Bunny Egg

Ethereal Bunny

Legendary

50

750

2250

6500

8

Bunny Egg

Sweet Treat

Legendary

120

1400

3500

9000

9

Paster Egg

Rainbow Marshmellow

Legendary

35

500

1300

4000

8

Paster Egg

Manarium

Legendary

500

3000

8500

N/A

10

Aura Egg

Sigma Serpent

Legendary

200

1400

4400

N/A

10

Aura Egg

Rainbow Shock

Legendary

30

800

2200

3550

7

Rainbow Egg

Hexarium

Legendary

15

110

240

1350

5

Rainbow Egg

Demonic Hydra

Legendary

175

950

2350

7200

8

Nightmare Egg

Green Hydra

Legendary

7

35

90

300

1

Nightmare Egg

Virus

Legendary

10

50

120

630

4

Hell Egg

Inferno Cube

Legendary

2

10

25

50

1

Hell Egg

NULLVoid

Legendary

100

650

1500

5000

10

Void Egg

Silly Doggy

Secret

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Silly Egg

Royal Trophy

Secret

10,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

100M Egg

Dementor

Secret

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Throwback Egg

Godle Gem

Secret

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Throwback Egg

Easter Basket

Secret

16,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Bunny Egg

Giant Chocolate Chicken

Secret

9400

25,000

N/A

N/A

10

Paster Egg

Man Face God

Secret

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Aura Egg

The Overlord

Secret

2750

17,500

36,000

N/A

10

Nightmare Egg

King Doggy

Secret

7500

55,000

N/A

N/A

10

Common Egg

Apart from these, there are also several non-hatchable pets in the game that you can trade with other players. Here's the value list for those:

Name

Default value

Shiny value

Mythic Value

Shiny Mythic Value

Demand

How to get

Midas

9000

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Golden Box

Patronus

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Golden Box

Sunburst

100

650

4000

N/A

10

Mystery Box

Moonburst

75

550

3500

N/A

10

Mystery Box

Abyssal Dragon

50

350

1250

3000

4

Golden Chest

Umbra

100

750

5000

N/A

7

Wheel Spin

Hacker Prism

650

2250

6500

25,000

10

Royal Chest

Holy Shock

350

1250

N/A

N/A

6

Quests

Kitsune

150

2500

N/A

N/A

10

Playtime

Evil Shock

30

250

N/A

N/A

8

Quest

Rainbow Blitz

40

900

2500

3900

9

Quests

King Soul

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Quests

Discord Imp

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Quests

Demonic Dogcat

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10

Quests

Trio Cube

100

2500

9000

N/A

10

Index

Seraph

450

3200

7100

34,000

10

Season 1 Egg

Ophanim

30

220

500

3500

8

Season 1 Egg

Lunar Deity

55

750

N/A

N/A

6

Season 1 Infinite Track

Solar Deity

350

3000

N/A

N/A

8

Season 1 Infinite Track

Crescent Empress

250

1500

3250

22,500

10

Season 1 Infinite Track

Avernus

11,000

68,000

N/A

N/A

10

Season 1 Infinite Track

Dowodle

750

7000

N/A

N/A

10

Shop

Beta TV

500

4000

N/A

N/A

9

Shop

Dark Serpent

400

N/A

N/A

N/A

5

Shop

Infernus

650

N/A

N/A

N/A

6

Shop

Enraged Phoenix

550

N/A

N/A

N/A

5

Shop

Electra Hydra

800

N/A

N/A

N/A

7

Shop

How to trade in the game

You can trade by clicking on a player (Image via Roblox)
You can trade by clicking on a player (Image via Roblox)

To start trading in the game, click on the Trade option on the left side of the screen. This will open the list of available players that you can trade with. However, the game requires you to complete certain tasks (which will be prompted to you in-game) before this option unlocks for you. You can also join the title's official Discord server and connect directly with tons of players to trade pets and share other information.

Different rarity of pets in the game

You can hatch pets of different rarities (Image via Roblox)
You can hatch pets of different rarities (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain a variety of pets with different rarities in the game. While the most common is, naturally, the "Common" rarity, you might get lucky and hatch a "Mythic" or "Shiny Mythic" pet too. These offer much better rewards compared to the lower rarity ones.

Here are the details of what pets of different rarities offer:

  • Shiny pets - Shiny Pets offer 1.5x stats compared to regular ones.
  • Mythic pets - These pets offer 1.75x the stats compared to others.
  • Shiny Mythic pets - These pets are the best since you get 2.625x stats from them.

FAQs about Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

How much stat boost do Mythic pets give in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

These pets give a 1.75x stat boost in the game.

What is the chance of getting a Shiny pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

You only have a 2.5% chance of hatching a Shiny pet.

What is the chance of hatching a Mythic pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

There is only a 1% chance of hatching a Mythic pet in this game.

Swastik Sharma

Swastik Sharma

After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.

Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.

The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.

When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime.

