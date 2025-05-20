Blood Banana Grow a Garden: Rarity, cost, and harvest value

Grow a Garden's latest Blood Moon update features a variety of new things, including pets, crops, and more. Among the various new crops that have arrived with the update, the Blood Banana is something you should obtain and plant in your garden. Being a relatively new crop in the game, it is natural that most players are unaware of its rarity and harvest value.

Ad

This article informs you of all these crucial details, allowing you to know everything about Blood Bananas in the game.

How to get Blood Banana Seed in Grow a Garden

The plant grows multiple fruits at once (Image via Roblox)

Players looking for the Blood Banana Seeds in the regular Seed Shop will be disappointed not to find them there. This is because this seed is exclusive to the Blood Moon Shop, which only pops up during the Blood Moon event in the game. Players who miss this event must wait for three hours before it triggers, instead of a regular night event.

Ad

Trending

Once the sun sets and the moon turns crimson, you will find the Blood Moon Shop beside the big owl in the middle of the map. Once it spawns, simply head over and interact with it. This will give you access to all the items exclusive to the shop. If you want to purchase a Blood Banana Seed, you must have 200,000 Sheckles with you.

While this does make the Blood Banana an expensive crop, the fruits sell for a lot of money, making it a good investment. Being a Mythical rarity crop, you can expect a lot of money by selling the fruit, and even more if it gets a mutation.

Ad

Also check: How to get Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden

Blood Banana harvest value, and is it worth growing?

Blood Banana sells for a good sum of money (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know how to obtain a Blood Banana Seed and how much it will cost you, it is time to know more about this crop. A Blood Banana fruit typically sells for around 5,000 to 6,000 Sheckles. You will get even more money if your plant manages to obtain the Shocked, Celestial, or Frozen Mutation.

Ad

The other thing that makes the Blood Banana a good crop for your garden is its fast maturity rate and the decent quantity of fruits that it produces. A single plant can grow around 4-5 Blood Bananas each harvest, allowing you to sell them for a good amount of money.

The harvest cycle of the crop is also relatively fast, and you have fully grown fruits every 10 minutes or so. So, if you have some money to spare, we recommend planting the Blood Banana in your garden.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Zombified Mutation guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of Blood Bananas in Grow a Garden?

The fruit falls under the Mythical rarity.

How much does the Blood Banana Seed cost in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Banana Seeds cost 200,000 Sheckles each.

Can you purchase Banana Seeds from the regular Seed Shop in Grow a Garden?

No, you can only purchase this seed from the Blood Moon Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024