Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update patch notes

Grow a Garden has rolled out a brand new update featuring tons of content for players to explore and enjoy. The update is called Bizzy Bees and features a new Bees Event, where there is a chance for your plants to obtain a new mutation called Pollinated. While the mutation might not seem useful at first, you need it to complete the Bees Event and collect rewards.
This article provides the complete patch notes of the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update.
Complete changelog of the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update
As stated, the Grow a Garden update features a new event, along with numerous other enhancements. This includes new crops, pets, and more. Below, we have the complete changelog with all the details.
Bizzy Bees
- The Bizzy Bees event has arrived! Every hour, the swarm event happens. Bees burst from the hive and fly across all gardens, pollinating various plants along the way. Harvest your pollinated plants and put them in the Honey Combinator to turn them into Honey. You can spend Honey at the exclusive honey shop, where there are lots of limited items to obtain.
- Unlock unique items like Flower seed packs, special honey-theme, Bee Eggs, Bee Crates, Bee Pets, and lots more. All purchasable with Sheckles! Don't miss out...
Cosmetic Upgrades
- Extra Placed Cosmetics Slots, each upgrade grants a +5 increase per placed cosmetic & can be purchased up to 10 times with Sheckles!
- Extra Cosmetic Inventory Slots, each upgrade grants a +5 increase per cosmetic inventory slot & can be purchased up to 10 times with Sheckles!
New Crops
- Sunflower
- Nectarine
- Hive Fruit
- Purple Dahlia
- Pink Lily
- Foxglove
- Lilac
- Rose
New Pets
- Queen Bee
- Petal Bee
- Bear Bee
- Honey Bee
- Bee
New Items
- Honey Sprinkler, gives 'Honey Glazed' mutation in the radius of the sprinkler.
- Flower Seed Pack, 6 possible seeds!
- Bee Crate, 6 possible bee cosmetics!
New Cosmetics
- 10+ New bee-themed cosmetics.
New Events
- Bee Swarm
- Various Bee weather
- Various new secret events...
- Pollinated Mutation: Obtained through the Swarm event, gives a 3x multiplier.
- Honey Glazed Mutation: Obtained through the honey sprinkler & secret events, gives a 5x multiplier.
- Void Touched: Obtained through the Blackhole event, gives a 135x multiplier.
Changes, Fixes, and QOL
- Trowel Improvement: Trowels can now move one-time harvestable plants.
- Made it so Night and Star Staffs can be removed.
- Fixed Raccoon visuals bug.
- Fixed certain issues with the harvest tool.
- Fixed various badges not awarding.
- Fixed some issues with peach trees.
- Made various performance optimisations.
