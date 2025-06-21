Grow a Garden Sundried Mutation guide

The latest Grow a Garden Summer update added a plethora of new additions. This ranges from new seeds and pets to mutations that your plants can obtain and boost their selling value. The Sundried Mutation is one such entry that players might want on their plants.

This article offers a brief guide on how to obtain the Sundried Mutation in the game and how much it boosts your fruit's value.

How to get the Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden

You must wait for the Heatwave weather to get this mutation (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only natural way to obtain the Sundried Mutation is during the Heatwave weather event. This natural phenomenon triggers randomly on the server and has no fixed time. During this, the sun rises to the top and shines brightly over your garden. Some of your fruits can randomly get this mutation during the event.

If one of your fruits obtains the Sundried Mutation, it will lose all color and adopt a charred or pale look. Fruits that are lighter in color will turn slightly orange when affected with this mutation. Apart from this, the Sundried Mutation boosts the price of your fruits by 85 times. This makes it one of the best mutations in the game. Combined with Shocked or Disco Mutations, you can fetch a remarkably high price for your products.

Tips to increase your chances of getting the Sundried Mutation

While getting the Sundried Mutation is completely based on chance, there are a couple of things you can do to help yourself.

Use the Tanning Mirror

You can get the Tanning Mirror from the Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

Tanning Mirror is one of the new items that arrived with the Summer update. One can purchase it from the Gear Shop for 1 million Sheckles. While expensive, it is a handy item if your goal is to get the Sundried Mutation. After purchasing, simply put the mirror near the plants that you want to affect.

The item redirects the sunlight towards the fruits and offers 10 uses. This means the Tanning Mirror will break after it successfully puts the Sundried Mutation on fruits. It's a decent way to ensure that your fruits obtain the Sundried Mutation.

Plant multi-harvest crops in your garden

Planting multi-harvest crops increases your chances of getting a mutation (Image via Roblox)

Multi-harvest crops ensure that you have a large number of fruits present in your garden at any given moment. It also increases the chance of a higher-rarity fruit to get the Sundried or any other good mutation, like the Disco Mutation.

For example, you can plant the Sugar Apple or Dragon Fruit since they produce high-yield fruits and regrow relatively quickly as well.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which weather event gives the Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden?

You get this mutation from the Heatwave weather event.

How much does the Tanning Mirror cost in Grow a Garden?

The mirror costs 1 million Sheckles.

How many uses does the Tanning Mirror offer in Grow a Garden?

The item has 10 uses before it breaks and disappears.

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

