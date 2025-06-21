Grow a Garden Sundried Mutation guide

The latest Grow a Garden Summer update added a plethora of new additions. This ranges from new seeds and pets to mutations that your plants can obtain and boost their selling value. The Sundried Mutation is one such entry that players might want on their plants.
This article offers a brief guide on how to obtain the Sundried Mutation in the game and how much it boosts your fruit's value.
How to get the Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden
Currently, the only natural way to obtain the Sundried Mutation is during the Heatwave weather event. This natural phenomenon triggers randomly on the server and has no fixed time. During this, the sun rises to the top and shines brightly over your garden. Some of your fruits can randomly get this mutation during the event.
If one of your fruits obtains the Sundried Mutation, it will lose all color and adopt a charred or pale look. Fruits that are lighter in color will turn slightly orange when affected with this mutation. Apart from this, the Sundried Mutation boosts the price of your fruits by 85 times. This makes it one of the best mutations in the game. Combined with Shocked or Disco Mutations, you can fetch a remarkably high price for your products.
Tips to increase your chances of getting the Sundried Mutation
While getting the Sundried Mutation is completely based on chance, there are a couple of things you can do to help yourself.
Use the Tanning Mirror
Tanning Mirror is one of the new items that arrived with the Summer update. One can purchase it from the Gear Shop for 1 million Sheckles. While expensive, it is a handy item if your goal is to get the Sundried Mutation. After purchasing, simply put the mirror near the plants that you want to affect.
The item redirects the sunlight towards the fruits and offers 10 uses. This means the Tanning Mirror will break after it successfully puts the Sundried Mutation on fruits. It's a decent way to ensure that your fruits obtain the Sundried Mutation.
Plant multi-harvest crops in your garden
Multi-harvest crops ensure that you have a large number of fruits present in your garden at any given moment. It also increases the chance of a higher-rarity fruit to get the Sundried or any other good mutation, like the Disco Mutation.
For example, you can plant the Sugar Apple or Dragon Fruit since they produce high-yield fruits and regrow relatively quickly as well.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
Which weather event gives the Sundried Mutation in Grow a Garden?
You get this mutation from the Heatwave weather event.
How much does the Tanning Mirror cost in Grow a Garden?
The mirror costs 1 million Sheckles.
How many uses does the Tanning Mirror offer in Grow a Garden?
The item has 10 uses before it breaks and disappears.
