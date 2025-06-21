Grow a Garden Summer Harvest: List of all rewards and how to get them

The Grow a Garden Summer update has been the biggest so far and brings a plethora of new additions. While the mutations, seeds, and pets might be interesting, the new Summer Harvest event should be everyone's priority. This is because it is a community event and offers a ton of amazing rewards.
This article will delve into the event, what you must do in it, and list all the available rewards.
What is the Summer Harvest event, and how does it work in Grow a Garden?
Summer Harvest has replaced Queen Bee and Bizzy Bear and placed a big cart at the center of the map. Alongside the cart, you will find a new NPC and the Harvest Points board. You will also see a timer above this cart that displays the time left for the event to trigger.
The Summer Harvest event happens every hour and lasts 10 minutes in the game. This is a community event where everyone must participate to obtain the rewards. Now, before the event triggers for you, we have a couple of recommendations:
- Check the Seed Shop every 5 minutes and purchase the new summer seeds.
- Plant the seeds and wait for the crops to grow.
- Collect all the fruits and don't sell them.
This is because you must offer these fruits to the Summer Harvest Cart once the event starts. It will not accept any other fruit like Beanstalk or Apples. Next, you must wait for the event to start. Once it does, simply head to the center of the map and start adding fruits to the cart. You can check the cumulative score on the Harvest Points board.
Note that you must submit at least one fruit to be eligible for rewards. On top of that, you get varied Harvest Points depending on the rarity of the fruit.
List of all the rewards you can get from the Summer Harvest Event
Next, we have the complete list of items you can obtain as rewards for completing the Summer Harvest event. Note that this is a repeatable event, meaning you can complete it every hour and try obtaining higher scores.
Note that all the players on your server must contribute to collect as many points as possible. This is because the more points your server has, the higher the chance is for everyone to obtain better rewards. You can check the Harvest Point board to see which rarity rewards you will get.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
What is the frequency of the Summer Harvest Event in Grow a Garden?
The event triggers every hour on the server.
Can you submit Beanstalk to get Harvest Points in Grow a Garden?
No, you cannot submit this fruit. Only Summer fruits are allowed for this event.
Do different rarity fruits give specific amounts of Harvest Points in Grow a Garden?
Yes, you get a specific number of points depending on the fruit's rarity.
