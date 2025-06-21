Grow a Garden Summer Harvest: List of all rewards and how to get them

The Grow a Garden Summer update has been the biggest so far and brings a plethora of new additions. While the mutations, seeds, and pets might be interesting, the new Summer Harvest event should be everyone's priority. This is because it is a community event and offers a ton of amazing rewards.

This article will delve into the event, what you must do in it, and list all the available rewards.

What is the Summer Harvest event, and how does it work in Grow a Garden?

The event triggers every hour (Image via Roblox)

Summer Harvest has replaced Queen Bee and Bizzy Bear and placed a big cart at the center of the map. Alongside the cart, you will find a new NPC and the Harvest Points board. You will also see a timer above this cart that displays the time left for the event to trigger.

Trending

The Summer Harvest event happens every hour and lasts 10 minutes in the game. This is a community event where everyone must participate to obtain the rewards. Now, before the event triggers for you, we have a couple of recommendations:

Check the Seed Shop every 5 minutes and purchase the new summer seeds.

Plant the seeds and wait for the crops to grow.

Collect all the fruits and don't sell them.

Put Summer fruits in the cart to get points (Image via Roblox)

This is because you must offer these fruits to the Summer Harvest Cart once the event starts. It will not accept any other fruit like Beanstalk or Apples. Next, you must wait for the event to start. Once it does, simply head to the center of the map and start adding fruits to the cart. You can check the cumulative score on the Harvest Points board.

Note that you must submit at least one fruit to be eligible for rewards. On top of that, you get varied Harvest Points depending on the rarity of the fruit.

Also check: Grow a Garden Windstruck Mutation guide

List of all the rewards you can get from the Summer Harvest Event

You will get random rewards (Image via Roblox)

Next, we have the complete list of items you can obtain as rewards for completing the Summer Harvest event. Note that this is a repeatable event, meaning you can complete it every hour and try obtaining higher scores.

Reward Drop Chance Watering Can 50% 10x Honey 100% Basic Sprinkler 25% Fun Crate 20% 100k Sheckles 100% Recall Wrench 50% Cleaning Spray 50% Lightning Rod 4.16% Basic Seed Pack 10% Cacao Seed 10% Pepper Seed 4% Rare Egg 20% Flower Seed Pack 20% Chocolate Sprinkler 50% Blood Moon Crate 33.33% Twilight Crate 20% Celestiberry Seed 4% Moon Melon Seed 10% Summer Seed Pack 50% Green Apple Seed 10% Night Edd 10% Trowel 8.33% Nectarine Seed 6.66% Reclaimer 50% Bee Crate 20% Night Seed Pack 10% Chocolate Carrot Seed 6.66% Blood Banana Seed 10% Bee Egg 10% Blood Kiwi 6.66% Moon Mango Seed 4% Avocado Seed 4% Summer Crate 10% Chocolate Sprinkler 6.66% Rare Summer Egg 6.66% Moon Cat 10% Ember Lily Seed 1% Easter Egg Seed 5%

Note that all the players on your server must contribute to collect as many points as possible. This is because the more points your server has, the higher the chance is for everyone to obtain better rewards. You can check the Harvest Point board to see which rarity rewards you will get.

Also check: Grow a Garden Summer update patch notes

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the frequency of the Summer Harvest Event in Grow a Garden?

The event triggers every hour on the server.

Can you submit Beanstalk to get Harvest Points in Grow a Garden?

No, you cannot submit this fruit. Only Summer fruits are allowed for this event.

Do different rarity fruits give specific amounts of Harvest Points in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you get a specific number of points depending on the fruit's rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024