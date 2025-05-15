All Prickly Fruits in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden has a large variety of plants that can produce several types of fruits, including Prickly Fruits, known for having spikes or spines on their surfaces. These fruits don’t have any unique properties beyond their appearance, but they tend to be valuable in the game. Currently, the title features two types of Prickly Fruits: Cactus and Dragon Fruit, with Durian being an unobtainable species.
Here’s a complete overview of each of these Prickly Fruits and how to get them in Grow a Garden.
List of Prickly Fruits in Grow a Garden
Cactus
Cactus is the most common Prickly Fruit plant, known for growing in deserts and having prominent needle-like protrusions on its surface. It is available in the Seed Shop for 15,000 Sheckles or 497 Robux and is of the Mythical rarity. Owing to its rarity, it has a 0.25% chance to show up in the shop.
The Cactus Fruit has a base selling value of 3,000 Sheckles that only increases based on weight and Mutations. The plant can produce fruits in perpetuity, so it is a great one to have on your farm regardless of your progress in the game.
Mutated Cactus Fruits can be quite large, to the point of eclipsing the sizes of many other fruits on the farm. They fetch a high price at the Sell Shop, giving you a chance to rack up a good amount of Cash.
Selling any Prickly Fruit for the first time will reward you with a unique Prickly! badge.
Dragon Fruit
The Dragon Fruit falls under the umbrella of Prickly Fruits. Its Mythical Plant can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 50,000 Sheckles, provided it appears in the store. It has a 0.05% chance of appearing in the shop, which you can circumvent by purchasing it for 597 Robux.
Like the Cactus, the Dragon Fruit plant can repeatedly produce fruits until it is removed from the farm. Its base selling price is 4,750 Sheckles, which can change based on weight and mutations. If you happen to find the Dragon Fruit in the Seed Shop, consider purchasing it at once.
Durian
Durian was the third Prickly Fruit that fetched a decent price at the Sell Shop. This Legendary Fruit was available through the Seed Packs given by Jim the Angry Plant. The Basic Seed Pack had a 21% chance to yield Durian, while its Premium counterpart offered a 35% chance instead.
Its fruits fetched 4,500 Sheckles apiece based on weight and Mutations, which made it among the better non-exclusive crops. Since the associated event has since expired, the Durian is no longer available in the game.
FAQs
Which fruits are considered Prickly Fruits in Grow a Garden?
Fruits with spines or needles on their surfaces, such as Cactus, Dragon Fruit, and Durian, are considered to be Prickly.
How much does the Dragon Fruit cost in Grow a Garden?
The Dragon Fruit is priced at 50,000 Sheckles, with a 0.05% chance of appearing in the Seed Shop.
Is Grow a Garden accessible for free?
Yes, you can play through the experience for free without any mandatory premium investment.
