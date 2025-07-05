What does T-Rex do in Grow a Garden?

Released on July 5, 2025, the latest Grow a Garden Prehistoric update brought many dinosaur Pets. One such Pet is a Divine rarity, T-Rex, which you can hatch from the dinosaur egg. You can obtain this egg by trading regular Pets or completing Quests. This Pet spreads the most valuable mutation from one Plant and spreads it to another after a short interval.

That said, here’s a breakdown of the latest Pet's ability and how to get it in the latest Grow a Garden update.

Breakdown of T-Rex ability in Grow a Garden

Overview of the ability (Image via Roblox)

T-Rex’s ability allows it to devour the most valuable mutation from your garden every 20 minutes. Then, it roars and spreads the mutation to three other random fruits in your garden.

For instance, if your Tomato has a Rainbow mutation, then this Grow a Garden Pet will consume it and spread it to others. Note that it doesn’t copy the mutation but transfers it to other Fruits. In this case, Tomato will lose the Rainbow mutation.

How to get T-Rex in Grow a Garden

You can get the Pet using two methods (Image via Roblox)

You can get a T-Rex in Grow a Garden from dinosaur eggs, one of the newest items added in the Prehistoric update. There are two ways to obtain them.

First, you can obtain it by completing Dino Quests in the Prehistoric Quest stall. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Go to the Prehistoric Quest stall and talk with Blaire .

and talk with . Click on “Show me the Quest.” You will see several tasks related to planting and harvesting crops, growing Pets, and crafting some items.

You will see several tasks related to planting and harvesting crops, growing Pets, and crafting some items. Select and complete any Quest that gives a dinosaur egg as a reward.

The second method of obtaining a dinosaur egg is from the DNA Machine at the Dinosaur Eggs stall. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Equip a Pet you don’t want in your garden.

Go to the Dinosaur Eggs stall and talk to Graham .

and talk to . Click on “Take this Pet.”

Graham will take it and put it into the DNA Machine.

You will obtain one to three dinosaur eggs after an hour. There is also a chance to get a random dinosaur pet instead of eggs.

After getting an egg, you can put it into your garden to hatch. You must wait about four hours and 16 minutes to receive a pet from the egg. There is a 0.5% chance the hatched egg grants T-Rex.

FAQs on T-Rex in Grow a Garden

How to get T Rex in Grow a Garden

You can get the legendary reptile by hatching dinosaur eggs with a 0.5% chance.

What rarity does T Rex belong to?

It belongs to the Divine rarity.

How to get dinosaur eggs in Grow a Garden

You can get dinosaur eggs by completing Quests in Prehistoric Quests or trading a regular Pet at the Dinosaur Eggs stall.

