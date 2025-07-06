Grow a Garden Amber Mutation guide

The Grow a Garden Prehistoric update has introduced three new Mutations, offering players more ways to increase their harvest value. Among these is the highly prized Amber Mutation, which gives the crop a unique, ancient look and boosts its sale value considerably. However, unlike most others, it is not applied randomly or by developer-triggered weather events.

Ad

This guide will help you obtain the Amber Mutation and its bestowed effects in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden

Select the recipe and craft the spray (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to get the Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden. The primary method involves using the Amber Mutation Spray on a crop. To craft it, you'll need the following items and currency:

Ad

Trending

1 charge of Cleaning Spray : You can purchase a Cleaning Spray from the Gear Shop for 15,000,000 Sheckles.

: You can purchase a Cleaning Spray from the Gear Shop for 15,000,000 Sheckles. 1 Dinosaur Egg: Dinosaur Eggs can be obtained by putting Pets in the Pet Mutator at the middle of the map. Additionally, you can get them as a reward for completing Dino Quests.

Dinosaur Eggs can be obtained by putting Pets in the Pet Mutator at the middle of the map. Additionally, you can get them as a reward for completing Dino Quests. 1,000,000 Sheckles: Sheckles can be obtained by selling crops and by purchasing currency bundles from the Store.

After acquiring all the materials, head to the middle of the map and interact with the crafting table next to NPC Blaire. Select the recipe for the Amber Mutation Spray and individually deposit the Cleaning Spray, Dinosaur Egg, and Sheckles.

Ad

The Amber Mutation Spray has a craft time of one hour. Once over, collect the spray from the crafting table, equip it, and use it on a crop to give it the Amber Mutation. You'll have a single charge, so it is advised to use the spray on valuable crops like Moon Melon, Sugar Apple, Moon Mango, Candy Blossom, Pickly Pear, and Sunflower.

The Raptor is a Legendary Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Raptor Pet offers another way to apply Amber Mutation to crops. With its Clever Claws trait, there is a 2 to 2.5% chance of getting the Mutation on your fruits after harvesting them. However, a significant downside is that high-rarity plants possess a lower chance of mutating.

Ad

The Raptor can be acquired from the event-exclusive Dinosaur Egg, with which it has the highest drop rate (35%) compared to other Pets.

Also check: Grow a Garden Aurora Mutation guide

Effects of the Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden

Amber Mutation on a Boneboo (Image via Roblox)

Crops affected by the Amber Mutation are easily distinguishable. They are enveloped in an amber-colored box, giving them the appearance of ancient treasures on display. The best thing about the Mutation is that it can be applied to any fruit or vegetable in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Apart from a distinct look, the Amber crops' sale value is increased by a 10x multiplier. Thus, a Boneboo with the base value of 140,000 Sheckles will sell for 14,00,000 Sheckles. Given that Mutations are stackable, you can let the crop get more effects like Windstruck and Voidtouched before selling it.

Also check: Grow a Garden Ceramic Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the ways to get the Amber Mutation?

Ad

The Amber Mutation is applied to crops via the Amber Mutation Spray and the "Clever Claws" trait of the Raptor Pet.

How do I craft the Amber Mutation Spray?

You can craft the spray after accessing the crafting table next to NPC Blaire, selecting its recipe, and depositing the required materials.

What are the effects of the Amber Mutation?

Crops with the Amber Mutation are encased in an amber-colored box and get a 10x value multiplier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024