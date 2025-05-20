Moon Melon Seed Grow a Garden guide

The Moon Melon in Grow a Garden is a brand-new Seed introduced with the Blood Moon update on May 17, 2025. This Mythical Seed is a high-value item that can be purchased from the Blood Moon Shop. Its high selling price, combined with its multi-harvesting capabilities, makes it among the best crops in the game. Thus, acquire it early if you have the cash for it.
Here’s what you need to know about the Moon Melon seed in Grow a Garden
About the Moon Melon Seed in Grow a Garden
How to get
As mentioned, the Moon Melon Seed can be acquired via the Blood Moon Shop. As a Mythical item, it only has a slight chance of appearing in the shop’s stock, much like its counterparts in the regular Seed Shop. When it does spawn in the store, it is priced at 500,000 Sheckles, making it an expensive purchase.
If you’re a premium player, the spawn chances can be circumvented entirely using Robux. You can pay 729 Robux for instant access to the Seed, making it readily accessible. With the Seed in your inventory, you can go to a vacant space in your lot and sow it to reap its benefits later.
How to plant and sell value
Planting the Moon Melon Seed follows the standard sowing procedure: equipping the Seed, hovering over an empty space in your farm, and pressing the Left Mouse Button. If you don’t see the Seed in the hotbar after buying it, it’s likely in your extended inventory, accessible via the backtick key (`).
The Moon Melon takes a little while to grow, after which it will bear up to four fruits at a time. Each fruit has a base selling value of 15,000 Sheckles, earning you at least 60,000 Sheckles by selling a single fruit batch. With Mutations and size variations, these Fruits can easily fetch hundreds of thousands of Sheckles apiece.
We recommend using gear like Godly or Master Sprinklers to maximize the value produced by the Moon Melon.
FAQs
