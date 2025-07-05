What does Brontosaurus do in Grow a Garden?

Brontosaurus is the latest Pet coming in with Roblox Grow a Garden’s Prehistoric update. It is a Mythical rarity critter that you can obtain from the dinosaur egg. This dinosaur can increase the base size and weight of Pets you hatch from eggs. It can make your other critters more valuable and slightly increase their abilities.

Here’s the breakdown of this latest Grow a Garden Pet and how to add it to your collection.

Breakdown of Brontosaurus’ ability in Grow a Garden

Ability overview (Image via Roblox)

This critter's ability increases the size and weight of the Pets you hatch by 5%. Note that this ability can grow the Pet’s size up to 30%. It means no matter how many Brontosauruses you have, the hatched Pet can only get a 30% in its size. Moreover, this Pet itself won’t receive the size and weight buff.

Having a bigger Pet in Grow a Garden is more valuable and slightly affects stats. This Mythical rarity dinosaur pet increases the efficiency of your newly hatched Pets. Or, you will get more value while selling them.

How to get the Brontosaurus Pet in Grow a Garden

Latest Mythical rarity dino Pet (Image via Roblox)

Like T-Rex in Grow a Garden, you can get this Pet by hatching a dinosaur egg. After obtaining an egg, you must wait around four hours for it to hatch. There is a 1% chance of getting Brontosaurus after hatching.

Given the probability, the chances of getting one might seem slim. However, the ease of getting dinosaur eggs helps you boost this probability. There are two simple ways to get dinosaur eggs in Grow a Garden: Trading regular Pets and completing Dino Quest. Here is a step-by-step guide to both:

Completing Dino Quest

Visit the Prehistoric Quest stall.

stall. Interact with Blaire by pressing the “E” button on your keyboard.

by pressing the button on your keyboard. Open the Quest list by clicking on the “Show me the Quest” action prompt.

action prompt. Complete any Quest with a dinosaur egg reward.

Visit Blaire and claim the egg.

Trading regular Pets

Go to the Dinosaur Egg stall .

. Equip any Pet, except dinosaurs.

Interact with NPC Graham by pressing “E” on your keyboard.

by pressing “E” on your keyboard. Sell the Pet by clicking on the “Take this Pet” action prompt.

action prompt. The NPC will put the Pet in the DNA Machine.

After an hour, the machine will grant two to three eggs. You can also get a dino pet instead of eggs.

Also read: Grow a Garden Prehistoric update patch notes

FAQs

What is the rarity of Brontosaurus in Grow a Garden?

Brontosaurus is of Mythical rarity.

What is the chance of obtaining Brontosaurus in Grow a Garden?

There is a 1% chance of getting this Mythical rarity dinosaur.

How much time does a dinosaur egg take to hatch?

The dinosaur egg takes around four hours to hatch.

