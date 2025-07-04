When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Prehistoric update)

Grow a Garden will be releasing the next update on July 5, 2025, at regular update timings. This patch, dubbed the Prehistoric update, will feature Seeds, Pets, and gardening implements from the eponymous era of history. The history-focused additions will likely remain active in-game for the remainder of the month, potentially replacing the elements added with the Summer Harvest Event.

Let’s explore the exact release timings of the Prehistoric update and what to expect from it.

Grow a Garden Prehistoric update release timings across all major regions

Official update render (Image via Roblox)

The release date of the Prehistoric update is July 5, 2025, which is a Saturday. As is the norm set by previous patches, the update will be released at 2 pm UTC, exactly seven days after the previous one.

You can check the exact release timings across all major regions in the list below:

UTC: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm PDT: 7:00 am

7:00 am CDT: 9:00 am

9:00 am EDT: 10:00 am

10:00 am IST: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 11:00 am

The arrival of the Prehistoric update will also likely mark the end of the Summer Harvest Event. Going by the history of updates in this experience, the prehistoric theme of the upcoming patch will likely be the central focus for at least two weeks.

The event that will accompany the update, called the Prehistoric Event on the official game page, looks to replace the Summer-themed podiums in the overworld.

What to expect from the Prehistoric update

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Prehistoric update will introduce the Prehistoric Event, which will become the primary gameplay focus of the experience. As of this writing, the details of a select few themed elements that will arrive as a part of this event have been revealed.

Firstly, the Prehistoric Event will include a new themed Seed pack called the Ancient Seed Pack. At the moment, the details of the Seed Pack and its contents have yet to be revealed. If it follows the template set by other Seed Packs, it will include at least five Seeds.

The official game page also confirms that the event will include a new Seed type that surpasses the value of the Candy Blossom. Known as the Aeglefruit, the acquisition method and sell value of this Seed are yet to be revealed. Considering the challenging process of obtaining the Candy Blossom, it’s safe to expect it to be equally as elusive, if not more so.

A new gameplay mechanic will be introduced with the Pet Mutator, a machine that will mark the advent of Mutations in Pets. Previously, Mutations were limited to Fruits, serving as value multipliers in gameplay terms. Whether these Mutations improve existing Pets’ abilities or transform them into something else is currently not known.

Lastly, the update will introduce a host of Pets, with the Dinosaur being the only confirmed one. It promises more Pets, Seeds, and items, but the precise details of these gameplay elements will be known when the patch officially arrives.

FAQs

When will the Prehistoric update be released in Grow a Garden?

The Prehistoric update will be released on July 5, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

Which Seed Pack will the Prehistoric update include in Grow a Garden?

The Prehistoric update will include the Ancient Seed Pack, a new Seed Pack featuring multiple prehistoric plant species.

What will the Prehistoric update be about in Grow a Garden?

The Prehistoric update will feature gameplay elements from the ancient era, such as Dinosaurs, various Seed species, and more.

