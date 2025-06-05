Grow a Garden Voidtouched Mutation guide

Roblox Grow a Garden features several in-game events that give Mutations to a player's harvest. While some are caused by weather effects, others occur naturally or need to be initiated by the developers. The first admin-specific events and their associated Mutations, Disco and Voidtouched, arrived alongside the Bizzy Bees update in May 2025.

The Voidtouched Mutation multiplies the sell value of a fruit by 135 times. Providing a substantial multiplier bonus, it is currently the most profitable Mutation in the entire game. It can also stack with other Mutations like Rainbow and Shocked to make a fruit incredibly appealing and valuable.

This guide provides a detailed explanation on how to get the rare Voidtouched Mutation in Grow a Garden.

How to get Voidtouched Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Voidtouched Bamboo in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Voidtouched Mutation only occurs during the Black Hole event in Grow a Garden. This event is triggered by the developers, and its arrival is marked by a dark purple sky. Once it is active, a Black Hole appears in the sky, pulling everything towards it and giving your crops the Voidtouched Mutation.

The Black Hole's attracting effect does not harm you or your pets. Moreover, like the weather-dependent ones, your crops have a random chance of getting the Voidtouched Mutation.

The best strategy to prepare for the Black Hole event is to harvest all your crops and plant the most profitable seeds, such as Sunflower, Mushroom, Dahlia, Cacao, and Moonglow.

When is the best chance for getting Voidtouched Mutation?

Crops grow even when players are offline (Image via Roblox)

Players can only predict the next occurrence of the Black Hole event, as it is controlled by the developers of Roblox Grow a Garden. Here are some potential times when the event might go active:

Before a scheduled update : The Black Hole event occurred moments before the Bizzy Bees update. Thus, we may get to see more of them a few hours before the release of the upcoming updates.

: The Black Hole event occurred moments before the Bizzy Bees update. Thus, we may get to see more of them a few hours before the release of the upcoming updates. Following an update : To celebrate an update, the developers could bring in an iteration of the Black Hole event. This will help players get the rare Mutation on their harvest, sell them, and get Sheckles for purchasing any new content.

: To celebrate an update, the developers could bring in an iteration of the Black Hole event. This will help players get the rare Mutation on their harvest, sell them, and get Sheckles for purchasing any new content. Special Discord events: The best way to stay informed about upcoming Black Hole events is to join the game's Discord server. The developers always inform players before an event goes live in this Roblox experience.

Although Voidtouched in itself is an extremely profitable Mutation, it is better not to pick up the affected crops instantly. Instead, wait for them to get more Mutations like Shocked, Celestial, and Frozen, that increase their value.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the sell multiplier provided by the Voidtouched Mutation?

The Voidtouched Mutation provides a 135x multiplier on the sell value of a fruit or vegetable.

What are the best crops for growing during the Black Hole event?

Sunflower, Cacao, Candy Blossom, and Moonglow are the ideal crops for the Black Hole event.

Is the Voidtouched Mutation better than the Disco Mutation?

Both the Voidtouched and Disco Mutations are valuable. However, Voidtouched gives a better sell value multiplier (135x) compared to the Disco (125x).

