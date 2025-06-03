Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees Seeds: Rarity, value, and drop rates

Grow a Garden's Bizzy Bees update has brought a swarm of interesting content to the game. Players can unlock new Mutations, obtain Pets with insane perks, and grow new crops, courtesy of the new Seeds in the game. These event-exclusive Seeds require no Sheckles and can be obtained with Honey. Among them are two new Divine-rarity Seeds, whose yield can fetch thousands of Sheckles.

This guide provides details about the Bizzy Bees Seeds in Roblox Grow a Garden, including their names, rarity, availability, and minimum value.

All new Seeds in Bizzy Bees update of Grow a Garden

Sunflower is the rarest item in the Flower Seed pack (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees update introduces a total of eight Seeds. Most of them can be acquired from the Flower Seed Packs, while a few can be obtained directly from the Honey Shop after interacting with the event-specific Queen Bee.

Here are the details on the newest Seeds in this Roblox game:

Seed Name Rarity Drop Rate Sell Value (minimum) Obtainability Rose Uncommon 40% 4500 Sheckles Flower Seed Pack Foxglove Rare 25% 14,000 Sheckles Flower Seed Pack Lilac Legendary 20% 31,000 Sheckles Flower Seed Pack Pink Lily Mythical 10% 33,000 Sheckles Flower Seed Pack Purple Dahlia Mythical 4.5% 67,469 Sheckles Flower Seed Pack Sunflower Divine 0.5% 135,000 Sheckles Flower Seed Pack Nectarian Mythical N.A. 36,100 Sheckles Honey Shop Hive Fruit Divine N.A. 45,000 Sheckles Honey Shop

The Hive Fruit formerly had a minimum value of 4500 Sheckles. Its value was increased drastically two days after the Bizzy Bees update.

Another prestigious Seed introduced by the latest update is the Sunflower. Its yield gives a minimum of 135,000 Sheckles per piece, although its high growth time makes it less desirable in the long run.

Acquiring Honey in Grow a Garden

Earn Honey by harvesting pollinated crops (Image via Roblox)

Honey is an event currency that is essential for acquiring the new Seeds in Grow a Garden.

Players can acquire Honey by offering 10kg of pollinated fruits to the NPC wearing a multi-colored shirt, near the Queen Bee. However, obtaining the Pollinated Mutation means relying on a specific event.

The Pollinated Mutation is applied randomly to your plants during the Bee Swarm Events on a game server. The timing for the next event is indicated by a countdown near the Queen Bee. Once a crop or fruit is pollinated in your garden, it turns a lustrous golden.

Given that 10kg of pollinated fruits must be offered to the NPC to get Honey, try to grow plants that have a high weight, such as Durian, Bamboo, and Starfruit.

FAQs

Where is the Queen Blue in the Bizzy Bees update?

The Queen Bee is always at the center of the map.

Where is the Honey Combpressor?

The Honey Combpressor is on the right side of the Queen Bee. Players can access it by choosing the "Give Plant" option on the screen.

What is the cost of the Hive Fruit Seed?

The Hive Fruit Seed requires 40 Honey. Only a few of them appear in the stock, so grab them before others do.

How do I open the Honey Shop?

To open the Honey Shop, interact with the Queen Bee and then choose the "I want to trade honey" option. You can then use Honey to buy Flower Packs and other items.

