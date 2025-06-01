Queen Bee Grow a Garden: How to get, rarity, and trait

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand new update called Bizzy Bees, featuring a ton of content. While the Bee Swarm Event is the update's highlight, you might also want to obtain various new crops and pets that arrived with it. The Queen Bee is one such pet that has gained much traction from the community.
This article offers a brief guide that will share all the crucial details about this pet that you should be aware of.
Everything you need to know about the Queen Bee in Grow a Garden
Queen Bee is a Divine rarity pet in the game that is part of the ongoing Bee Swarm Event. You can obtain it by hatching a Bee Egg, which can be purchased from the Honey Shop for 18 Honey. You need the honey currency to make this transaction, which requires you to collect fruits with the Pollinated Mutation. Fruits obtain this mutation when the Bee Swarm Event is active on the server.
Note that the Queen Bee only has a minute drop rate of 1%, making it extremely hard to obtain. According to players, you might need to hatch around 100 Bee Eggs to get this pet in the game. This means you must collect a ton of pollinated fruits and wait a significant duration since the Bee Eggs take four hours and ten minutes to hatch.
Since the Bee Swarm Event triggers every hour on the server and stays active for 10 minutes, you must wait quite a while to collect the required amount of fruits to get honey. On the other hand, you can try getting one of the other bees from the Bee Egg since they have the trait that gives the Pollinated Mutation to random plants in your garden.
Queen Bee's trait
Queen Bee offers two passive abilities/traits that will be quite helpful for your garden. The first trait applies the Pollinated Mutation to a random fruit in your garden every 25 minutes. This will help you not only complete the Bee Swarm Event but also make a profit since fruits with this mutation sell for three times their original price.
The second mutation refreshes the cooldown of one of the pets in your garden every 30 minutes. This is very useful if you have pets with special abilities, such as the Bear Bee or the Red Fox. It will allow these pets to instantly use their abilities once the Queen Bee applies its passive.
FAQs about Grow a Garden
Which egg gives the Queen Bee pet in Grow a Garden?
You can obtain this pet from the Bee Egg.
What is the rarity of the Queen Bee in Grow a Garden?
The Queen Bee falls under the Divine rarity.
What is the drop chance of Queen Bee in Grow a Garden?
The pet has a drop rate of 1%.
