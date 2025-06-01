Queen Bee Grow a Garden: How to get, rarity, and trait

Grow a Garden rolled out a brand new update called Bizzy Bees, featuring a ton of content. While the Bee Swarm Event is the update's highlight, you might also want to obtain various new crops and pets that arrived with it. The Queen Bee is one such pet that has gained much traction from the community.

Ad

This article offers a brief guide that will share all the crucial details about this pet that you should be aware of.

Everything you need to know about the Queen Bee in Grow a Garden

You can obtain this pet from the Bee Egg (Image via Roblox)

Queen Bee is a Divine rarity pet in the game that is part of the ongoing Bee Swarm Event. You can obtain it by hatching a Bee Egg, which can be purchased from the Honey Shop for 18 Honey. You need the honey currency to make this transaction, which requires you to collect fruits with the Pollinated Mutation. Fruits obtain this mutation when the Bee Swarm Event is active on the server.

Ad

Trending

Note that the Queen Bee only has a minute drop rate of 1%, making it extremely hard to obtain. According to players, you might need to hatch around 100 Bee Eggs to get this pet in the game. This means you must collect a ton of pollinated fruits and wait a significant duration since the Bee Eggs take four hours and ten minutes to hatch.

Since the Bee Swarm Event triggers every hour on the server and stays active for 10 minutes, you must wait quite a while to collect the required amount of fruits to get honey. On the other hand, you can try getting one of the other bees from the Bee Egg since they have the trait that gives the Pollinated Mutation to random plants in your garden.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Hive Fruit Guide

Queen Bee's trait

The Queen Bee has a very low drop rate (Image via Roblox)

Queen Bee offers two passive abilities/traits that will be quite helpful for your garden. The first trait applies the Pollinated Mutation to a random fruit in your garden every 25 minutes. This will help you not only complete the Bee Swarm Event but also make a profit since fruits with this mutation sell for three times their original price.

Ad

The second mutation refreshes the cooldown of one of the pets in your garden every 30 minutes. This is very useful if you have pets with special abilities, such as the Bear Bee or the Red Fox. It will allow these pets to instantly use their abilities once the Queen Bee applies its passive.

Also check: How to get Honey in Grow a Garden

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Which egg gives the Queen Bee pet in Grow a Garden?

Ad

You can obtain this pet from the Bee Egg.

What is the rarity of the Queen Bee in Grow a Garden?

The Queen Bee falls under the Divine rarity.

What is the drop chance of Queen Bee in Grow a Garden?

The pet has a drop rate of 1%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024