All Divine Pets in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden segregates its selection of Pets based on rarity. Divine is currently the highest rarity in the game; only a handful of Pets have been assigned to this group. In total, the roster of Divine Pets includes nine companions, each of them equally as elusive. Their abilities are a cut above the rest of the farm animals featured in the title. Having even one or two of these Pets can significantly improve your farming experience.

Let’s explore all nine Divine-rarity Pets and find out what they do, how to get them, and when they were added to the game.

List of Divine-rarity Pets in Grow a Garden

Limited-time Divine Pets

The Premium Oasis Egg (Image via Roblox)

The game cycles between different events and incentivizes players to participate in limited-time activities through event-exclusive Pets. Pets obtained exclusively through events typically leave the game once the associated activity or Egg ends. So, you only have a short window of time to try and acquire these Pets before they leave.

Here’s a list of limited-time Divine Pets featured in the experience.

Blood Owl: Exclusive to the Blood Moon Shop (May 2025). Grants all active Pets an additional 0.5 XP per second.

Exclusive to the Blood Moon Shop (May 2025). Grants all active Pets an additional 0.5 XP per second. Raccoon: Exclusive to the Night Egg (May 2025). Duplicates a plant from another player’s farm and adds it to yours.

Exclusive to the Night Egg (May 2025). Duplicates a plant from another player’s farm and adds it to yours. Night Owl: Exclusive to the Night Egg (May 2025). Grants all active Pets an additional 0.28 XP per second.

Exclusive to the Night Egg (May 2025). Grants all active Pets an additional 0.28 XP per second. Fennec Fox: Exclusive to the Premium Oasis Egg (June 2025). Copies a Mutation from a random Fruit found in another player’s farm and applies it to a random Fruit on your farm.

Exclusive to the Premium Oasis Egg (June 2025). Copies a Mutation from a random Fruit found in another player’s farm and applies it to a random Fruit on your farm. T-Rex: Exclusive to the Dinosaur Egg (July 2025). Occasionally eats a random Fruit on your farm and applies it to other Fruits.

Exclusive to the Dinosaur Egg (July 2025). Occasionally eats a random Fruit on your farm and applies it to other Fruits. Queen Bee: Exclusive to the Bee Egg (May 2025). Applies the Pollinated Mutation to a random Fruit every 20 minutes. Refreshes the cooldown of the Pet with the highest cooldown every 23 minutes.

Exclusive to the Bee Egg (May 2025). Applies the Pollinated Mutation to a random Fruit every 20 minutes. Refreshes the cooldown of the Pet with the highest cooldown every 23 minutes. Disco Bee: Exclusive to the Anti Bee Egg (June 2025). 13% chance of applying the Disco Mutation to a nearby Fruit every 15 minutes.

Permanently available Divine Pets

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Some of the Divine Pets in the game can be obtained through the selection of permanently available Eggs. Since these Eggs always have a chance of showing up in the Pet Eggs Shop, you won’t have to worry about any deadlines.

Currently, only two Divine Pets are available permanently: the Red Fox and the Dragonfly. Their details are listed below:

Red Fox: Exclusive to the Mythical Egg. Has a chance to duplicate a Seed from another player’s farm every eight minutes. May make a second attempt immediately if successful.

Exclusive to the Mythical Egg. Has a chance to duplicate a Seed from another player’s farm every eight minutes. May make a second attempt immediately if successful. Dragonfly: Exclusive to the Bug Egg. Randomly applies the Gold Mutation to a random Fruit on your farm.

FAQs

Which Pet rarity is the highest in Grow a Garden?

Divine is the highest Pet rarity in the game.

How to get the Divine Red Fox in Grow a Garden

The Divine Red Fox can be obtained from the Mythical Egg, which is available in the Pet Eggs Shop.

What does the Fennec Fox do in Grow a Garden?

The Fennec Fox is a Divine-rarity Pet that copies a Mutation from a random Fruit on another farm and applies it to a random Fruit on your farm.

