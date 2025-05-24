While the Blood Moon Event update is active, you can get your hands on a Raccoon in Grow a Garden. Unlike most pets, this one does not offer a mutation or stat buff. Instead, a Raccoon steals a crop from another player's farm and gives it to you. In most scenarios, it will bring you a common crop, but if lucky, you can get an expensive crop too.
In short, having a Raccoon pet in this experience is a worthy gamble. This article details everything about this pet, including how to get it and what its passive abilities are.
How to get the Raccoon in Grow a Garden
In this Roblox title, you can get a Raccoon from the Night Egg that can be acquired through various methods. For your reference, we have explained all the ways to get a Night Egg below.
Collect Lunar Points
By offering Moonlit Crops to the Wise Owl, you will collect Lunar Points. As you start accumulating it, several milestones will begin to unlock on the rewards track. On certain milestones, you will get the Night Egg as a reward. To be precise, you can get this egg by collecting 70, 210, 240, 290, 320, and 430 Lunar Points.
Purchase from Blood Moon Shop
The Blood Moon Shop spawns rarely on the map when it's night and the Blood Moon Event is active. In this game, night occurs every hour, and there is a 33% chance for it to be a Blood Moon Event. Once the said event begins, you will find the Blood Moon Shop next to the Wise Owl. From there, you can purchase a Night Egg for 25,000,000 Sheckles.
Use Robux
If you can't wait, you can use Robux to purchase a Night Egg right away. Simply go near the event area to purchase a Night Egg for 199 Robux. If you have extra funds, you can spend 575 Robux to get 3 Night Eggs, and 1699 Robux to get 10 Night Eggs.
Since the Raccoon is a Divine Pet, there is only a 1% chance it will spawn from the Night Egg. That said, you must try multiple times before you finally get it.
What does the Raccoon do in Grow a Garden?
As stated earlier, a Raccoon steals the crops from another player's farm and gives them to you. However, it does not harm their crop because the one it brings is a duplicate. Basically, a Raccoon goes to the neighboring farms every 15 minutes, duplicates a random plant, and brings it to you.
If you are lucky, you can get expensive crops like Dragon Fruit, Beanstalk, etc.
