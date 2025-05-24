What does the Raccoon do in Grow a Garden?

While the Blood Moon Event update is active, you can get your hands on a Raccoon in Grow a Garden. Unlike most pets, this one does not offer a mutation or stat buff. Instead, a Raccoon steals a crop from another player's farm and gives it to you. In most scenarios, it will bring you a common crop, but if lucky, you can get an expensive crop too.

Ad

In short, having a Raccoon pet in this experience is a worthy gamble. This article details everything about this pet, including how to get it and what its passive abilities are.

How to get the Raccoon in Grow a Garden

In this Roblox title, you can get a Raccoon from the Night Egg that can be acquired through various methods. For your reference, we have explained all the ways to get a Night Egg below.

Ad

Trending

Collect Lunar Points

The rewards track (Image via Roblox)

By offering Moonlit Crops to the Wise Owl, you will collect Lunar Points. As you start accumulating it, several milestones will begin to unlock on the rewards track. On certain milestones, you will get the Night Egg as a reward. To be precise, you can get this egg by collecting 70, 210, 240, 290, 320, and 430 Lunar Points.

Ad

Purchase from Blood Moon Shop

The Blood Moon Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon Shop spawns rarely on the map when it's night and the Blood Moon Event is active. In this game, night occurs every hour, and there is a 33% chance for it to be a Blood Moon Event. Once the said event begins, you will find the Blood Moon Shop next to the Wise Owl. From there, you can purchase a Night Egg for 25,000,000 Sheckles.

Ad

Use Robux

If you can't wait, you can use Robux to purchase a Night Egg right away. Simply go near the event area to purchase a Night Egg for 199 Robux. If you have extra funds, you can spend 575 Robux to get 3 Night Eggs, and 1699 Robux to get 10 Night Eggs.

Since the Raccoon is a Divine Pet, there is only a 1% chance it will spawn from the Night Egg. That said, you must try multiple times before you finally get it.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden codes

What does the Raccoon do in Grow a Garden?

As stated earlier, a Raccoon steals the crops from another player's farm and gives them to you. However, it does not harm their crop because the one it brings is a duplicate. Basically, a Raccoon goes to the neighboring farms every 15 minutes, duplicates a random plant, and brings it to you.

Ad

If you are lucky, you can get expensive crops like Dragon Fruit, Beanstalk, etc.

FAQs

How do I get a Raccoon in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Raccoon from the Night Egg with a 1% chance.

What does a Raccoon do in Grow a Garden?

A Raccoon goes to the neighboring farms every 15 minutes, duplicates someone else's crop, and brings it to you.

How much does a Night Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can purchase a Night Egg for 25,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024