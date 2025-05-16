Dragon Fruit Grow a Garden: Seed price, rarity, and harvest value

Grow a Garden includes a plethora of different plant species that you can nurture on your farm to sell the harvest. Among the rarest plant seeds in the game is the Dragon Fruit, which can be purchased from the Seed Shop. This species is one of the three Prickly Fruits in the experience and it sells for a fittingly high price at the Sell Shop.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dragon Fruit in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about Dragon Fruit in Grow a Garden

Spawn chances and seed price

The Dragon Fruit in the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Dragon Fruit is a Mythical-rarity seed that can be bought from the Seed Shop. Owing to its high rarity, it has a minuscule spawn chance of 0.05%, making it exceedingly rare. As such, you will only find it in the store once in a blue moon. If it happens to spawn in the Seed Shop, you can buy one for 50,000 Sheckles.

If you’re short on Sheckles, you can always rely on Robux instead. The Dragon Fruit can also be bought for 597 Robux, giving you instant access to the seed once the transaction completes. With Robux, you don’t have to wait for the seed to appear in the shop either, circumventing its tiny spawn chance.

Once you have the seed in your inventory, head over to an empty space on your farm, and equip the seed. You can do so by pressing the corresponding number key on the keyboard as indicated on the hotbar or by opening the inventory with the Backtick key (`). After that, hover the cursor over the empty space and press the Left Mouse Button to plant it.

Harvest value

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Dragon Fruit tree produces up to five fruits at once, depending on your luck and the equipment used. Each fruit has a base sell value of 4,750 Sheckles, which only increases depending on weight and Mutations. Since it is a multi-harvest species, you won’t have to worry about the tree disappearing after its first batch of fruits.

Like most crops in the game, the Dragon Fruit can be affected by the game's entire range of Mutations and weather-induced alterations. This includes Big, Golden, Rainbow, Wet, Chilled, Frozen, Shocked, and the event-exclusive Moonlit and Chocolate Mutations.

FAQs

How much does the Dragon Fruit seed cost in Grow a Garden?

The Dragon Fruit costs 50,000 Sheckles or 597 Robux to purchase from the Seed Shop.

Is the Dragon Fruit a multi-harvest species in Grow a Garden?

Yes, the Dragon Fruit will continue to produce fruits in perpetuity unless you choose otherwise.

What is the base selling price of a Dragon Fruit harvest in Grow a Garden?

The base price of a Dragon Fruit is 4,750 Sheckles, which varies based on the fruit’s weight and Mutations.

Swapnil Joshi



