Grow a Garden Trading update patch notes

Trading has been implemented in Grow a Garden with the latest update. Instead of gifting items and waiting for the other party to fulfill their end of the deal, you can now use a proper trade feature to exchange pets. The update has also brought new Seeds, weather events, animals, and a Cooking event, which lets you create different food items.
Here's all the new content introduced by the Trading update in Roblox Grow a Garden.
Patch notes for Grow a Garden Trading update
Due to the addition of trading, the chance of getting scammed while exchanging items has been eliminated. The new feature offers a convenient way for players to display their acquired pets and fruits in the trading window while trying to strike a deal with others.
The Cooking event is another notable addition to Grow a Garden. You can craft items such as Gourmet Egg, Pancake Stack, and Food Crate by interacting with NPC Chris P. in the event hub.
Below are the official patch notes for the Trading update:
Trading
- The wait is over and trading is here! Purchase trading tickets to be able to trade your fruits, pets, and Sheckles with other players safely.
Cooking Event
- Chris P. has arrived and he's hungry! Toss plants into the pot and cook them to discover all kinds of meals to meet his ever-changing cravings.
- The bigger the meal, the more rewards. The rarer the food, the higher the tier of the rewards.
- Meet Chris P's cravings for a chance at even rarer rewards. Discover new recipes, cook well, and keep Chris P. the Pig happy!
- Unlock various new seeds, pets, gear, & more.
Plants
- Grand Tomato
- Tall Asparagus
- Tacofern
- Veinpetal
- Twisted Tangle
- Crown Melon
- Jalapeno
- Artichoke
- Onion
Pets
- French Fry Ferret and five more pets
Items
- Grandfather Sprinkler - Increases stuff like growth speed, size, mutations, pet boost
- Trading Ticket - Trade with others
- Gourmet Seed Pack - 6 possible seeds inside
- Gourmet Egg - 6 possible pets inside
- Food Crate - 7 possible cosmetics inside
- Fried Pet Mutation Shard - Apply the Fried mutation to a pet
- Various mutation sprays
- Pancake Stack - Briefly attracts pets
Events
- Acid Rain
- Various new admin weathers
- Various new mutations
Cosmetics
- More than eight new cosmetics
Fixes, Changes, & QOL
- Fixed some night-related bugs
- Removed Grand Volcania from crafting
- Added Veinpetal and Twisted Tangle to crafting
- Moved Tanning Mirror to crafting
- Made improvements to the pet egg UI
- Bug fixes and lots more changes
How to begin a trade in Grow a Garden
To initiate a trade, you must first buy a Trading Ticket from the Gear Shop. It is an Uncommon item that costs 100,000 Sheckles apiece. Due to its low rarity, it is most likely to appear in the shop after four to five restocks.
After obtaining the ticket, follow these steps to complete a trade in Grow a Garden:
- Equip the Trading Ticket and approach the player with whom you want to trade.
- Hold the E key to send a trade request.
- When the other party accepts it, a trading window will open on the screen.
- Add Sheckles, pets, and fruits in the exchange while waiting for the other player to do the same.
- If you're satisfied with the exchange, press the green Accept button.
The trade will be completed when both parties click the on-screen "Accept" button. Note that when you're adding items in the exchange, they will get locked after a five-second cooldown.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
When was the Trading update released?
The Trading update was released on August 2, 2025.
What is the cost of a Trading Ticket?
A single Trading Ticket costs 100,000 Sheckles.
Is it possible to trade seeds in the game?
Currently, the game does not allow you to trade seeds.
