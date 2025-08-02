Grow a Garden Trading update patch notes

Trading has been implemented in Grow a Garden with the latest update. Instead of gifting items and waiting for the other party to fulfill their end of the deal, you can now use a proper trade feature to exchange pets. The update has also brought new Seeds, weather events, animals, and a Cooking event, which lets you create different food items.

Here's all the new content introduced by the Trading update in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Patch notes for Grow a Garden Trading update

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

Due to the addition of trading, the chance of getting scammed while exchanging items has been eliminated. The new feature offers a convenient way for players to display their acquired pets and fruits in the trading window while trying to strike a deal with others.

The Cooking event is another notable addition to Grow a Garden. You can craft items such as Gourmet Egg, Pancake Stack, and Food Crate by interacting with NPC Chris P. in the event hub.

Below are the official patch notes for the Trading update:

Trading

The wait is over and trading is here! Purchase trading tickets to be able to trade your fruits, pets, and Sheckles with other players safely.

Cooking Event

Chris P. has arrived and he's hungry! Toss plants into the pot and cook them to discover all kinds of meals to meet his ever-changing cravings.

The bigger the meal, the more rewards. The rarer the food, the higher the tier of the rewards.

Meet Chris P's cravings for a chance at even rarer rewards. Discover new recipes, cook well, and keep Chris P. the Pig happy!

Unlock various new seeds, pets, gear, & more.

Plants

Grand Tomato

Tall Asparagus

Tacofern

Veinpetal

Twisted Tangle

Crown Melon

Jalapeno

Artichoke

Onion

Pets

French Fry Ferret and five more pets

Items

Grandfather Sprinkler - Increases stuff like growth speed, size, mutations, pet boost

Trading Ticket - Trade with others

Gourmet Seed Pack - 6 possible seeds inside

Gourmet Egg - 6 possible pets inside

Food Crate - 7 possible cosmetics inside

Fried Pet Mutation Shard - Apply the Fried mutation to a pet

Various mutation sprays

Pancake Stack - Briefly attracts pets

Events

Acid Rain

Various new admin weathers

Various new mutations

Cosmetics

More than eight new cosmetics

Fixes, Changes, & QOL

Fixed some night-related bugs

Removed Grand Volcania from crafting

Added Veinpetal and Twisted Tangle to crafting

Moved Tanning Mirror to crafting

Made improvements to the pet egg UI

Bug fixes and lots more changes

How to begin a trade in Grow a Garden

The Trading Ticket (Image via Roblox)

To initiate a trade, you must first buy a Trading Ticket from the Gear Shop. It is an Uncommon item that costs 100,000 Sheckles apiece. Due to its low rarity, it is most likely to appear in the shop after four to five restocks.

After obtaining the ticket, follow these steps to complete a trade in Grow a Garden:

Equip the Trading Ticket and approach the player with whom you want to trade.

Hold the E key to send a trade request.

When the other party accepts it, a trading window will open on the screen.

Add Sheckles, pets, and fruits in the exchange while waiting for the other player to do the same.

If you're satisfied with the exchange, press the green Accept button.

The trade will be completed when both parties click the on-screen "Accept" button. Note that when you're adding items in the exchange, they will get locked after a five-second cooldown.

Also check: Grow a Garden Mutations tier list

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When was the Trading update released?

The Trading update was released on August 2, 2025.

What is the cost of a Trading Ticket?

A single Trading Ticket costs 100,000 Sheckles.

Is it possible to trade seeds in the game?

Currently, the game does not allow you to trade seeds.

