Grow a Garden Mutations tier list

Mutations in Grow a Garden are a gameplay mechanic that changes both the aesthetics of the affected Fruits while amplifying their sell values. Since the game is entirely centered around making money through the sale of your farm produce, Mutations become quite valuable for every player. If you’re looking to maximize the Sheckles you earn while selling the harvest, it’s important to learn which Mutations are the best.

Let’s rank all Mutations in this farming experience and find out which ones you should prioritize.

Ranking all Mutations in Grow a Garden

S-Tier

Mutated Fruits (Image via Roblox)

Ranking Mutations is a simple affair: the higher the multiplier, the better the Mutation. The Mutations in the S-tier are the best of the best and they are a must-have for any player, no matter their experience with the game.

Mutation Multiplier How to get Shocked 100x Obtained randomly during the Thunderstorm Weather Event. Via the Shocked Mutation Spray. Celestial 120x Obtained randomly during the Meteor Shower Weather Event. Paradisal 100x Obtained when the Verdant and Sundried Mutations are stacked. Replaces both Mutations. Alienlike 100x Obtained randomly during the Alien Invasion Weather Event. Galactic 120x Obtained randomly during the Space Travel Weather Event. Disco 125x Obtained randomly during the Disco admin Weather Event. Applied by the Disco Bee Pet. Meteoric 125x Obtained randomly during the Meteor admin Weather Event. Voidtouched 135x Dring the Black Hole admin Weather Event. Dawnbound 150x Obtained randomly during the Sun God Weather Event. (Exclusive to Sunflowers)

A-Tier

The Sundried Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The A-Tier Mutations are quite valuable as well and they are generally easier to acquire than their S-Tier peers. Aiming for these Mutations for Mutation stacking can prove to be a lucrative venture. You will be a millionaire in no time with these alterations.

Mutation Multiplier How to get Ancient Amber 50x Old Amber ages into Ancient Amber after 24 hours. Suindried 85x Obtained randomly during the Heatwave or Solar Flare Weather Events. Rainbow 50x Occurs randomly at a 0.1% chance. Can be applied by the Butterfly Pet, provided the affected Fruit has 5+ Mutations. Replaces all existing Mutations. Aurora 90x Obtained randomly during the Aurroa Borealis.

B-Tier

The Gold Mutation (Image via Roblox)

In the B-Tier, you will find decent Mutations. You are bound to see these often and they will improve the value of the affected Fruits through Mutation stacking. However, actively aiming for them is usually not a particularly great idea for mid to late-game players. Consider spending your resources to try and acquire the Mutations featured in the S and A tiers.

Mutation Multiplier How to get Gold 20x 1% chance of occurring randomly. Can be applied by the Dragonfly Pet. Zombified 25x Applied by the Chicken Zombie Pet. Molten 25x During the Volcano Weather Event. Ceramic 30x Acquired when the Clay Mutation is combined with Burnt, Fried, Cooked, Molten, Sundried, Meteoric, or Plasma Mutations.

C-Tier

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The C-Tier is the home to some of the lowest Mutation multipliers in the game. Your yield will have its value increased to be sure, but not to the same extent as the previous tiers. It’s recommended to stack multiple of these Mutations to make the value increase significant enough.

Mutation Multiplier How to get Ripe 1x Exclusive to the Sugar Apple Fruit. Wet 2x Obtained randomly during the Rain and Thunderstorm Weather Events. Can be applied by the Sea Turtle Pet and Sprinklers.

Windstruck 2x Obtained randomly during the Windy and Gale Weather Events. Moonlit 2x Obtained randomly during the Night Weather Event. Applies the Mutation to six Fruits every two minutes. Clay 3x Obtained by combining the Wet and Sandy Mutations. Chilled 2x Obtained randomly during the Frost Weather Event. Applied by the Polar Bear Pet. Applied using the Chilled Mutation Spray. Choc 2x Applied using the Chocolate Sprinkler or the Choc Mutation Spray. Obtained randomly during the Chocolate Rain Weather Event. Bloodlit 4x Obtained randomly during the Blood Moon Weather Event. Twisted 5x Obtained randomly during the Tornado Weather Event. Drenched 5x Obtained randomly during the Tropical Rain Weather Event. Replaces the Wet Mutation. Cloudtouched 5x Applied by the Hyacinth Macaw Pet. Applied using the Cloudtouched Mutation Spray. Frozen 10x Obtained as a combination of the Chilled and Wet or Drenched Mutations. Applied by the Polar Bear Pet or the Flower Froster Sprinkler. Pollinated 3x Obtained randomly during the Bee Swarm or Worker Bee Swarm event. Applied by Bee Pets and the Pollinated Mutation Spray. Burnt 4x Applied by the Cooked Owl Pet or the Burnt Mutation Spray. Verdant 4x Applied by the Scarlet Macaw Pet. Obtained randomly during the Solar Flare Weather Event. Wiltproof 4x Obtained randomly during the Drought Weather Event. Plasma 5x Obtained randomly during the Laser Storm Weather Event. Honey Glazed 5x Applied by the Bear Bee Pet or the Honey Sprinkler. Heavenly 5x Obtained randomly during the Floating Jandel event. Fried 8x Applied during the Fried Chicken Event. Amber 10x Applied by the Raptor Pet or using the Amber Mutation Spray. Cooked 10x Applied by the Cooked Owl Pet.

FAQs

What multiplier does the Disco Mutation apply in Grow a Garden?

The Disco Mutation applies a 125x multiplier to the affected Fruit’s sell value.

What is the maximum Mutation stacking multiplier in Grow a Garden?

Currently, the maximum Mutation stacking multiplier is 47,950x for non-Sunflower Fruits.

What is the best Mutation in Grow a Garden?

As of this writing, the best Mutation in the game is Dawnbound, which has a 150x multiplier.

