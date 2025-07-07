Grow a Garden Mutations tier list

Mutations in Grow a Garden are a gameplay mechanic that changes both the aesthetics of the affected Fruits while amplifying their sell values. Since the game is entirely centered around making money through the sale of your farm produce, Mutations become quite valuable for every player. If you’re looking to maximize the Sheckles you earn while selling the harvest, it’s important to learn which Mutations are the best.
Ad
Let’s rank all Mutations in this farming experience and find out which ones you should prioritize.
Ranking all Mutations in Grow a Garden
S-Tier
Ranking Mutations is a simple affair: the higher the multiplier, the better the Mutation. The Mutations in the S-tier are the best of the best and they are a must-have for any player, no matter their experience with the game.
Ad
Trending
Mutation
Multiplier
How to get
Shocked
100x
Obtained randomly during the Thunderstorm Weather Event.
Via the Shocked Mutation Spray.
Celestial
120x
Obtained randomly during the Meteor Shower Weather Event.
Paradisal
100x
Obtained when the Verdant and Sundried Mutations are stacked. Replaces both Mutations.
Alienlike
100x
Obtained randomly during the Alien Invasion Weather Event.
Galactic
120x
Obtained randomly during the Space Travel Weather Event.
Disco
125x
Obtained randomly during the Disco admin Weather Event.
Applied by the Disco Bee Pet.
Meteoric
125x
Obtained randomly during the Meteor admin Weather Event.
Voidtouched
135x
Dring the Black Hole admin Weather Event.
Dawnbound
150x
Obtained randomly during the Sun God Weather Event. (Exclusive to Sunflowers)
The A-Tier Mutations are quite valuable as well and they are generally easier to acquire than their S-Tier peers. Aiming for these Mutations for Mutation stacking can prove to be a lucrative venture. You will be a millionaire in no time with these alterations.
Ad
Mutation
Multiplier
How to get
Ancient Amber
50x
Old Amber ages into Ancient Amber after 24 hours.
Suindried
85x
Obtained randomly during the Heatwave or Solar Flare Weather Events.
Rainbow
50x
Occurs randomly at a 0.1% chance.
Can be applied by the Butterfly Pet, provided the affected Fruit has 5+ Mutations. Replaces all existing Mutations.
Aurora
90x
Obtained randomly during the Aurroa Borealis.
Ad
B-Tier
In the B-Tier, you will find decent Mutations. You are bound to see these often and they will improve the value of the affected Fruits through Mutation stacking. However, actively aiming for them is usually not a particularly great idea for mid to late-game players. Consider spending your resources to try and acquire the Mutations featured in the S and A tiers.
Ad
Mutation
Multiplier
How to get
Gold
20x
1% chance of occurring randomly.
Can be applied by the Dragonfly Pet.
Zombified
25x
Applied by the Chicken Zombie Pet.
Molten
25x
During the Volcano Weather Event.
Ceramic
30x
Acquired when the Clay Mutation is combined with Burnt, Fried, Cooked, Molten, Sundried, Meteoric, or Plasma Mutations.
Ad
C-Tier
The C-Tier is the home to some of the lowest Mutation multipliers in the game. Your yield will have its value increased to be sure, but not to the same extent as the previous tiers. It’s recommended to stack multiple of these Mutations to make the value increase significant enough.
Ad
Mutation
Multiplier
How to get
Ripe
1x
Exclusive to the Sugar Apple Fruit.
Wet
2x
Obtained randomly during the Rain and Thunderstorm Weather Events.
Can be applied by the Sea Turtle Pet and Sprinklers.
Windstruck
2x
Obtained randomly during the Windy and Gale Weather Events.
Moonlit
2x
Obtained randomly during the Night Weather Event. Applies the Mutation to six Fruits every two minutes.
Clay
3x
Obtained by combining the Wet and Sandy Mutations.
Chilled
2x
Obtained randomly during the Frost Weather Event.
Applied by the Polar Bear Pet.
Applied using the Chilled Mutation Spray.
Choc
2x
Applied using the Chocolate Sprinkler or the Choc Mutation Spray.
Obtained randomly during the Chocolate Rain Weather Event.
Bloodlit
4x
Obtained randomly during the Blood Moon Weather Event.
Twisted
5x
Obtained randomly during the Tornado Weather Event.
Drenched
5x
Obtained randomly during the Tropical Rain Weather Event. Replaces the Wet Mutation.
Cloudtouched
5x
Applied by the Hyacinth Macaw Pet.
Applied using the Cloudtouched Mutation Spray.
Frozen
10x
Obtained as a combination of the Chilled and Wet or Drenched Mutations.
Applied by the Polar Bear Pet or the Flower Froster Sprinkler.
Pollinated
3x
Obtained randomly during the Bee Swarm or Worker Bee Swarm event.
Applied by Bee Pets and the Pollinated Mutation Spray.
Burnt
4x
Applied by the Cooked Owl Pet or the Burnt Mutation Spray.
Verdant
4x
Applied by the Scarlet Macaw Pet.
Obtained randomly during the Solar Flare Weather Event.
Wiltproof
4x
Obtained randomly during the Drought Weather Event.
Plasma
5x
Obtained randomly during the Laser Storm Weather Event.
Honey Glazed
5x
Applied by the Bear Bee Pet or the Honey Sprinkler.
Heavenly
5x
Obtained randomly during the Floating Jandel event.
Fried
8x
Applied during the Fried Chicken Event.
Amber
10x
Applied by the Raptor Pet or using the Amber Mutation Spray.
What multiplier does the Disco Mutation apply in Grow a Garden?
The Disco Mutation applies a 125x multiplier to the affected Fruit’s sell value.
What is the maximum Mutation stacking multiplier in Grow a Garden?
Currently, the maximum Mutation stacking multiplier is 47,950x for non-Sunflower Fruits.
What is the best Mutation in Grow a Garden?
As of this writing, the best Mutation in the game is Dawnbound, which has a 150x multiplier.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Swapnil Joshi
Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.
As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.
Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.
While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.
Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.