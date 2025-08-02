How to make Cake in Grow a Garden

The latest update introduced a new Cooking event in Grow a Garden, which allows you to cook various types of food by mixing the required ingredients in the cooking pot near Chris P.’s Kitchen. You can give the cooked food to the Chef NPC, Chris P., to obtain various rewards, including Gourmet egg, sheckles, and more. One such meal you can prepare in the event is Cake.
Here’s a complete guide to making a Cake, and a list of required ingredients.
A complete guide to making Cake in Grow a Garden
The cooking pot grants varying rarities of Cakes based on the rarity of the fruits used in the process. It can take up to 50 minutes to prepare one based on the desired rarity. For instance, cooking a Legendary Cake takes longer than an uncommon one. You can also get Cakes of different sizes based on the size of the fruits used.
With that said, here is the ingredient list required to make a Cake of each rarity in Grow a Garden:
Common rarity ingredients
- 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Watermelon
Uncommon rarity ingredients
- 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Strawberry
- 2 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato
- 1 ✕ Ember Lily + 2 ✕ Peach
- 2 ✕ Banana + 2 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Pumpkin
Rare rarity ingredients
- 2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Watermelon
- 1 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Grape + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Corn
Legendary rarity ingredients
- 2 ✕ Kiwi + 2 ✕ Banana or Corn
Mythical rarity ingredients
- 2 ✕ Sugar Apple + 2 ✕ Corn
- 1 ✕ Sakura Bush + 1 ✕ Cacao + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Spiked Mango
Divine rarity ingredients
- 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple
- 1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Elder Strawberry + 2 ✕ Sugar Apple
Prismatic rarity ingredients
- 1 ✕ Banana + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom
- 1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom
You can use any combination of ingredients to make a Cake in the Grow a Garden's latest update. After obtaining the desired ingredients, follow the steps below to prepare a Cake:
- Go to the cooking pot that’s in front of Chris P.’s NPC.
- Equip the ingredients from your inventory and deposit them one by one.
- Press the green Cook button in front of the cooking pot.
- Claim the cooked Cake by pressing the E key after the process completes.
FAQs
What is a Cake in Grow a Garden?
Cake is a new item you can cook using various ingredients. You can submit it to the Chris P. NPC for rewards.
How to collect ingredients required to make a Cake
You can grow the ingredients required to make a Cake in your garden.
How to make a Cake
You can make it by depositing the required ingredients in the cooking pot near Chris P.’s Kitchen.
