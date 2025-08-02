How to make Cake in Grow a Garden

The latest update introduced a new Cooking event in Grow a Garden, which allows you to cook various types of food by mixing the required ingredients in the cooking pot near Chris P.’s Kitchen. You can give the cooked food to the Chef NPC, Chris P., to obtain various rewards, including Gourmet egg, sheckles, and more. One such meal you can prepare in the event is Cake.

Ad

Here’s a complete guide to making a Cake, and a list of required ingredients.

A complete guide to making Cake in Grow a Garden

Cake in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The cooking pot grants varying rarities of Cakes based on the rarity of the fruits used in the process. It can take up to 50 minutes to prepare one based on the desired rarity. For instance, cooking a Legendary Cake takes longer than an uncommon one. You can also get Cakes of different sizes based on the size of the fruits used.

Ad

Trending

With that said, here is the ingredient list required to make a Cake of each rarity in Grow a Garden:

Common rarity ingredients

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Watermelon

Uncommon rarity ingredients

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Strawberry

2 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Tomato

1 ✕ Ember Lily + 2 ✕ Peach

2 ✕ Banana + 2 ✕ Strawberry + 1 ✕ Pumpkin

Rare rarity ingredients

2 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Watermelon

1 ✕ Blueberry + 1 ✕ Grape + 1 ✕ Apple + 1 ✕ Corn

Legendary rarity ingredients

2 ✕ Kiwi + 2 ✕ Banana or Corn

Also read: Grow a Garden Sliced Mutation guide

Mythical rarity ingredients

2 ✕ Sugar Apple + 2 ✕ Corn

1 ✕ Sakura Bush + 1 ✕ Cacao + 1 ✕ Corn + 1 ✕ Giant Pinecone + 1 ✕ Spiked Mango

Ad

Divine rarity ingredients

1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple

1 ✕ Corn + 2 ✕ Elder Strawberry + 2 ✕ Sugar Apple

Prismatic rarity ingredients

1 ✕ Banana + 4 ✕ Bone Blossom

1 ✕ Banana + 1 ✕ Sugar Apple + 3 ✕ Bone Blossom

You can use any combination of ingredients to make a Cake in the Grow a Garden's latest update. After obtaining the desired ingredients, follow the steps below to prepare a Cake:

Go to the cooking pot that’s in front of Chris P.’s NPC.

Equip the ingredients from your inventory and deposit them one by one.

Press the green Cook button in front of the cooking pot.

button in front of the cooking pot. Claim the cooked Cake by pressing the E key after the process completes.

Ad

FAQs

What is a Cake in Grow a Garden?

Cake is a new item you can cook using various ingredients. You can submit it to the Chris P. NPC for rewards.

How to collect ingredients required to make a Cake

You can grow the ingredients required to make a Cake in your garden.

How to make a Cake

You can make it by depositing the required ingredients in the cooking pot near Chris P.’s Kitchen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025