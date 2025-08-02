Grow a Garden Sliced Mutation guide

Sliced is a new crop Mutation in Grow a Garden. It occurs during a special admin event, where the developer Jandel's avatar slices the island in half. The first iteration of the event was seen minutes before the release of the Trading update. Given that Jandel usually reruns such live events to celebrate the release of updates, you may have another chance to get this Mutation.
In this guide, you'll learn how to obtain the Sliced Mutation and its bestowed effects in Roblox Grow a Garden.
How to get Sliced Mutation in Grow a Garden
The Sliced Mutation occurs during the Jandel the Chef event in Grow a Garden. As mentioned previously, since it is an admin-triggered event, your best chance of experiencing it is before and after the launch of updates. The Mutation cannot be obtained through sprays or the random weather events that happen every few minutes in the game.
During Jandel the Chef event, a giant version of Jandel's avatar appears behind the Cosmetics/Crafting Shop, wielding a massive katana. The character then uses the katana to slice the island in two and leave the players floating in the air. Subsequently, a server-wide notification appears on the screen, mentioning that "some fruits have been given the Sliced Mutation."
Random fruits receive the Sliced Mutation during the event. However, you can increase your chances of getting it on a particular one by removing the other fruits in your garden via a Shovel or a Reclaimer in Grow a Garden.
Effects of the Sliced Mutation in Grow a Garden
As the name suggests, a Sliced fruit appears as if it were cut in half. A line runs down the middle of the fruit and distorts its usual design, highlighting how Jandel's katana slashed it during the admin event.
Fruits with the Sliced Mutation get a 50x increase in their sale value. Thus, a 2.73 kg Corn that normally sells for around 75 Sheckles will give 3727 Sheckles when affected by that particular Mutation.
Sliced is the fourth Mutation that provides a 50x sale value multiplier, alongside Rainbow, Ancient Amber, and Blitzshock. Its benefits are stackable, so you can spread the Mutation by using Pets, such as T-Rex and Fennec Fox.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
When do fruits receive the Sliced Mutation?
Random fruits in your garden receive the Sliced Mutation during the admin event called Jandel the Chef.
What happens during the Jandel the Chef event?
During the event, Jandel's avatar uses a massive katana to split the island in two. Subsequently, fruits in your garden become Sliced.
What is the multiplier provided by the Sliced Mutation?
This rare Mutation gives a 50x multiplier to a crop's sale value.
How do I get the Sliced Mutation on other fruits?
To get the Mutation on other fruits, obtain and place the T-Rex and the Fennec Fox in your garden. They will use their abilities to spread the Mutation.
