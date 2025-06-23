Grow a Garden Reclaimer: How to get and use

The recent summer update was Grow a Garden's biggest one so far. It not only added new Seeds, Pets, and Mutations to the game, but players will also find a wide range of new Gears. The Reclaimer is one such item that was recently added to the game. However, you will not find it in the regular Gear Shop and must craft it instead.

Ad

This guide will explain how to craft the Reclaimer and add it to your inventory.

How to craft the Reclaimer in Grow a Garden

The crafting station is at the other end of the map (Image via Roblox)

Since the Bizzy Bear's crafting stations have been removed from the center of the map and instead replaced by the Summer Harvest Event cart, you will need to travel to the other end of the map to find them. The developer has made crafting a permanent feature in the game and has given it a separate section beside the Gear and Pet Egg Shops.

Ad

Trending

Once there, interact with the station that has the gear sign on it to open the crafting menu. Scroll down until you find the "Reclaimer" listing. Now, before you craft this item, you must collect the following ingredients:

x1 Common Egg - You can purchase it from the Pet Egg Shop. This egg is almost always available for purchase and costs 50,000 Sheckles.

You can purchase it from the Pet Egg Shop. This egg is almost always available for purchase and costs 50,000 Sheckles. x1 Harvest Tool - The next item you must obtain is the Harvest Tool. You can simply purchase it from the Gear Shop for 30 million Sheckles, a steep price for a single item.

The next item you must obtain is the Harvest Tool. You can simply purchase it from the Gear Shop for 30 million Sheckles, a steep price for a single item. 500,000 Sheckles - Next, you must have 500,000 Sheckles with you to complete the crafting process.

Ad

You must get all the items to craft this item (Image via Roblox)

Once you have everything, head over to the crafting station and follow these steps:

Ad

Open the crafting window and click on the Reclaimer option.

Submit all the items one after another.

Wait for 45 minutes for the item to be crafted.

Once this is done, simply go near the crafting table and press E to collect the item and add it to your inventory.

Also check: What are Summer Fruits in Grow a Garden?

What does the Reclaimer tool do in the game, and how to use it?

You can use this tool to turn your plants into seeds (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have crafted the Reclaimer tool and added it to your inventory, it is time to learn its uses. The tool can be used to turn your plant into a Seed and add it to your inventory. This is a very helpful tool if you wish to relocate some of your plants without destroying them.

Ad

To use the Reclaimer tool, simply open your inventory, click on the tool, and equip it. Next, go near the plant that you wish to move and click on it. Note that this tool doesn't work on Super Seeds. Instead, it turns them into the normal version of Rainbow or Gold plants. Also, note that the tool is destroyed after the third use, and you must craft a new one to turn more plants into Seeds.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Windstruck Mutation Guide

FAQs about Grow a Garden

Can you purchase the Reclaimer tool in Grow a Garden?

No, you can only craft this item.

How much does the Harvest Tool cost in Grow a Garden?

This tool costs 30 million Sheckles.

How much time does it take to craft the Reclaimer tool in Grow a Garden?

It takes 45 minutes to craft this tool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024