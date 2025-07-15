Grow a Garden Ancient Amber Mutation guide

Grow a Garden's Amber Mutation is special in multiple ways. It gives the crop an ancient appearance that fits the theme of the ongoing Prehistoric event. Moreover, unlike other Mutations, it has three phases that are tied to your playtime. Your initial Amber crop matures into Old Amber and then finally into the valuable Ancient Amber.

This guide will help you obtain the Ancient Amber Mutation and benefit from its effects in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Ancient Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden

Craft the Amber Mutation Spray (Image via Roblox)

To get the Ancient Amber Mutation, apply the Amber Mutation on a crop and then spend 48 hours in playtime. The playtime doesn't need to be continuous, so you can log out of the game and resume progress at your convenience.

Currently, the Amber Mutation Spray is the only way to make an Amber crop. You can craft it by interacting with the crafting table next to the Prehistoric quest stall and depositing a charge of Cleaning Spray, a Dinosaur Egg, and 1,000,000 Sheckles.

After crafting the spray, use it on a fruit or vegetable of your choice. The next step is to wait for the Amber Mutation to evolve. It will turn into Old Amber after 24 hours of playtime, and then into Ancient Amber after 48 hours.

The Ancient Amber Mutation is a highlight of the recent update owing to its relative ease of acquisition and high sell value multiplier. It can stack with other Mutations, such as Molten and Gold, and drastically increase a crop's value in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Effects of Ancient Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden

Ancient Amber on a Horned Dinoshroom (Image via Roblox)

An Ancient Amber crop is subtly distinct from the Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden. While in both cases, the crop is enveloped in an amber-colored box, the Ancient Amber provides a darker shade to the box, giving it a more antique aesthetic.

What makes Ancient Amber Mutation more valuable is its multiplier. While an Amber crop has its value increased by a factor of 10, the Ancient Amber gives a notable 50x sell value multiplier. It matches the benefit provided by the Rainbow Mutation, although the latter is only applied by the Butterfly Pet.

It's best to let the Amber Mutation mature to its final phase. Even though the wait is long, you can easily pass the hours by keeping the game running and going AFK.

Also check: Grow a Garden Amber Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Is it possible to get the Amber Mutation from the Raptor Pet's passive?

Yes, you can get the Amber Mutation from the Raptor's ability. However, it is applied after a crop is harvested, so you won't be able to let it evolve in your garden.

How do I get the Ancient Amber Mutation?

Getting the Ancient Amber involves two steps: apply the Amber Mutation to a crop and then spend a cumulative 48 hours of playtime.

What is the sell value multiplier provided by the Ancient Amber Mutation?

This Mutation gives an impressive 50x sell value multiplier.

Is Ancient Amber better than Amber and Old Amber Mutations?

Yes, the Ancient Amber Mutation is better because it gives a higher value multiplier compared to both Amber (10x) and Old Amber (20x).

