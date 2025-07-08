How to get Old Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden

With the Grow a Garden Prehistoric update, new Mutations were introduced in the game to improve the overall sell value of your harvest. Old Amber was among these Mutations, and acquiring it requires you to wait a full day. Applying it to a Fruit relies on the Amber Mutation, which matures into Old Amber after 24 hours. As such, it’s important to learn all about the Amber Mutation to understand how Old Amber works.

Let’s explore the Old Amber Mutation and see how it works in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Old Amber in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Raptor (Image via Roblox)

Old Amber is the second maturation state of the Amber Mutation. Currently, the Amber-type Mutations are the only ones that can age over time and improve their multipliers the more they mature. Think of them as a part of an evolutionary line to understand how they work better.

Amber is the standard form of the Mutation, Old Amber is the intermediate form, and Ancient Amber is the final evolved state.

You can apply the Amber Mutation using the Amber Mutation Spray, which can be crafted using a Cleaning Spray, a Dinosaur Egg, and one million Sheckles. Alternatively, you can buy it directly for 189 Robux.

The only other way to apply Amber is to add the Raptor Pet to your farm. This Pet has a 2.5% chance of applying the Amber Mutation to a Fruit on your farm while harvesting.

Once the Amber Mutation is applied to a Fruit, you must wait for up to 24 hours for it to mature into Old Amber. This transformation is not reversible, which means that you cannot retain an Amber Fruit for collection purposes for more than a day. Note that the same applies to Old Amber, which will mature into Ancient Amber after some time.

Mutation characteristics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Amber Mutation starts at a 10x multiplier, which becomes 20x as Old Amber. This makes the latter twice as good as the former in gameplay terms. Since the three Mutations are a part of the same evolutionary line, they cannot be stacked together.

Visually, Old Amber features darker hues than its parent Mutation, making the semi-translucent orange coating of the Amber completely opaque. Its unique aesthetic is only available for a limited time, after which it will be replaced with Ancient Amber.

FAQs

How to get Old Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Old Amber Mutation is the result of a maturation that occurs 24 hours after the Amber Mutation is applied to a Fruit.

What is the sell value multiplier offered by the Old Amber Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Old Amber Mutation has a 20x multiplier to the affected Fruit’s sell value.

How to get the Amber Mutation Spray in Grow a Garden

The Amber Mutation Spray can be crafted using a Cleaning Spray, a Dinosaur Egg, and one million Sheckles.

