All Dinosaurs in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Prehistoric Event is in full swing, and with it, the game has introduced a slew of new Dinosaur Pets. These Mesolithic creatures can populate your garden, applying various effects to enhance your farming experience. Up to six new Dinosaur Pets can be recruited from the Dinosaur Egg, which is only available for the duration of the aforementioned event.

Let’s go over Dinosaurs in Grow a Garden and find out how to get them.

All Dinosaurs and how to get them in Grow a Garden

The Dinosaur Egg

The Dinosaur Eggs station (Image via Roblox)

The Dinosaur Egg is the newest Pet Egg that can be acquired in the game. It was implemented into the game on July 5, 2025, and is the primary way to get all six Dinosaur Pets.

It can be obtained by giving Pets to the NPC at the Dinosaur Eggs station; you will receive the Egg one hour after submitting a Pet. This converts the submitted Pet into a Dinosaur Egg or a Dinosaur Pet (small chance).

The odds of this happening are higher if you give away a high-rarity Pet, but we recommend not doing so. An alternative way to get the Egg is by completing the Dino Quests featured in the event.

Once it is in your inventory, you can begin the hatching process by placing it on your farm. On average, it has an incubation period of four hours and 10 minutes. After it finishes incubating, it will hatch into one of six different Dinosaur Pets.

The Dinosaur Pets

An incubating Dinosaur Egg (Image via Roblox)

The six Dinosaur Pets include the following:

Raptor: 35% hatch chance; 2.5% chance of applying the Amber Mutation to a Fruit during harvest; 14.5% increased player movement speed.

35% hatch chance; 2.5% chance of applying the Amber Mutation to a Fruit during harvest; 14.5% increased player movement speed. Triceratops: 32.5% hatch chance; every 3:33 minutes, rams into three plants and advances their growth rate by 33:33 minutes; 15.18% chance of activating the ability once more.

32.5% hatch chance; every 3:33 minutes, rams into three plants and advances their growth rate by 33:33 minutes; 15.18% chance of activating the ability once more. Stegosaurus: 28% hatch chance; may duplicate harvested Fruits; higher chance to copy Prehistoric-themed Fruits.

28% hatch chance; may duplicate harvested Fruits; higher chance to copy Prehistoric-themed Fruits. Pterodactyl: 3% hatch chance; randomly applies the Windstruck Mutation to nearby Fruits with a small chance of applying Twisted Mutation instead; increases player jump height by 14.49%.

3% hatch chance; randomly applies the Windstruck Mutation to nearby Fruits with a small chance of applying Twisted Mutation instead; increases player jump height by 14.49%. Brontosaurus: 1% hatch chance; increased base weight for Pets hatched from Eggs.

1% hatch chance; increased base weight for Pets hatched from Eggs. T-Rex: 0.5% hatch chance; consumes a Fruit to copy its Mutations to other Fruits on the farm.

FAQs

How many Dinosaurs does Grow a Garden feature?

The game features six Dinosaurs: T-Rex, Brontosaurus, Pterodactyl, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Raptor.

What does the Brontosaurus do in Grow a Garden?

The Brontosaurus increases the base weight of Pets that hatch from Eggs.

How to get Dinosaur Eggs in Grow a Garden

Dinosaur Eggs can be acquired by giving away Pets at the Dinosaur Eggs station.

