Grow a Garden Ceramic Mutation guide

Grow a Garden has two variations of the Sandy Mutation: Clay and Ceramic. The Ceramic Mutation is the most valuable of these iterations, being the result of combining Sandy with other Mutations. It is a fairly rare sight, considering the reliance on Weather Events and special event-specific items. That said, the increase in value that accompanies Ceramic can be quite lucrative for mid- to late-game players.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ceramic Mutation in this Roblox experience.

An overview of the Ceramic Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Sandy Fruit (Image via Roblox)

The Ceramic Mutation in Grow a Garden is created when a Fruit with the Sandy Mutation has either Burnt or Sundried Mutations applied to it at the same time. It amplifies the sell value of the affected produce by 30x, which is fairly modest. Applying Burnt to a Sandy Fruit is significantly easier and the preferred option over Sundried for a few reasons.

Ad

Trending

Firstly, Burnt can be applied using a Burnt Mutation Spray, which is currently available for three Summer Coins in the Summer Harvest Event. It is a fairly easy way to combine the two Mutations, and the only RNG-reliant part is getting the Sandstorm to trigger for the Sandy Mutation. If you have the now-unobtainable Cooked Owl Pet, it may apply the Burnt Mutation as well.

Secondly, Sundried is a result of the Heat Wave Weather Event, which also occurs randomly. The two layers of RNG with Sandy and Sundried make the combination not particularly desirable as far as consistency is concerned. While stacking Mutations, the best option would be to take the path with the least amount of RNG involved.

Ad

The Ceramic Mutation also causes a change in the Fruit’s appearance, darkening the produce’s colors and bringing it closer to a deep brown coloration. There are no secondary particle effects accompanying this transformation.

Also read: Grow a Garden 4th of July Update guide

About Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This experience is a farming simulator where your goal is to nurture a diverse set of crops and sell the harvest for Sheckles. With the funds you raise by selling your produce, you can reinvest them into new Seeds, Pets, gear, and more to improve your harvest.

Ad

The core gameplay loop of this title is simple: sow a Seed, wait for it to mature into a plant and produce Fruits, and subsequently sell them. This process can be supported using various tools and Pets that speed up plant growth, increase sell value, and apply Mutations. The more Sheckles you earn, the better your prospects of getting the rarest and most valuable species in the game.

Explore other players’ farms in the overworld and see how the others have decorated their farmland. Draw inspiration and modify your own as much as you wish to create the best farm possible.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Ceramic Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Ceramic Mutation can be obtained by combining Sandy and Burnt or Sandy and Sundried Mutations in a Fruit.

What is the sell value multiplier of the Ceramic Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Ceramic Mutation has a sell value multiplier of 30x.

How to apply the Burnt Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Burnt Mutation can be applied using the Burnt Mutation Spray or the Cooked Owl Pet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024