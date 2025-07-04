Grow a Garden 4th of July Update guide

Grow a Garden received a surprise update on July 4, 2025, celebrating American Independence Day. This patch made one significant addition: the 4th of July Shop, the contents of which will only be available for a single day. Come July 5, 2025, the shop will disappear, rendering the new 4th of July-themed items inaccessible.

Ad

This guide gives you a quick overview of the 4th of July update and its contents in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about the 4th of July Update in Grow a Garden

4th of July Shop

The 4th of July Shop (Image via Roblox)

The 4th of July Shop serves as the vehicle of the surprise update’s contents, being the place where you can buy everything included in it. All of its products can be bought using Sheckles, and unlike most shops in the game, its stock is available at all times. As mentioned earlier, the shop will expire tomorrow, July 5, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Here’s the complete 4th of July Shop stock:

Rare Liberty Lily: 650,000 Sheckles (up to five times) / 519 Robux

650,000 Sheckles (up to five times) / 519 Robux Legendary Firework Flower: 150,000 Sheckles (up to 15 times) / 249 Robux

150,000 Sheckles (up to 15 times) / 249 Robux Rare Firework: 74,000 Sheckles (up to 30 times) / 39 Robux

74,000 Sheckles (up to 30 times) / 39 Robux Legendary Bald Eagle: 7.4 million Sheckles (once only) / 899 Robux

7.4 million Sheckles (once only) / 899 Robux Legendary July 4th Crate: 7.4 million Sheckles (up to seven times) / 179 Robux

You can find the 4th of July Shop next to the Seed Shop, where it will remain active until tomorrow.

Also read: Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

Ad

July 4th Crate

July 4th Crate contents (Image via Roblox)

The July 4th Crate is a crate that offers American Independence Day-themed cosmetics, with which you can adorn your garden. Priced at 7.4 million Sheckles, it provides you with one of six cosmetics, the odds of getting which depend on each item’s respective drop rate.

Ad

The crate includes the following items:

America Flag Badge: 19% drop rate

19% drop rate Bald Eagle statue: 19%

19% America Banner: 19%

19% July 4th Toy: 19%

19% American Flag: 19%

19% Uncle Sam Gnome: 5%

The July 4th Crate can only be bought seven times unless bought for 179 Robux. So, you only have a limited number of attempts to nab the rarest of them all with Sheckles, the Uncle Sam Gnome. Note that there is a decent probability that you don’t end up with some of these items, considering the pure RNG-reliant nature of the crate.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Where is the 4th of July Shop in Grow a Garden?

The 4th of July Shop is found next to the Seed Shop in the overworld on July 4, 2025, only.

How to get the Liberty Lily in Grow a Garden

The Liberty Lily can be found in the 4th of July Shop for 650,000 Sheckles.

What is the drop chance for the Uncle Sam Gnome in Grow a Garden?

The Uncle Sam Gnome has a 5% drop rate from the July 4th Crate in the 4th of July Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024