Grow a Garden 4th of July Update guide

Grow a Garden received a surprise update on July 4, 2025, celebrating American Independence Day. This patch made one significant addition: the 4th of July Shop, the contents of which will only be available for a single day. Come July 5, 2025, the shop will disappear, rendering the new 4th of July-themed items inaccessible.
This guide gives you a quick overview of the 4th of July update and its contents in Grow a Garden.
Everything you need to know about the 4th of July Update in Grow a Garden
4th of July Shop
The 4th of July Shop serves as the vehicle of the surprise update’s contents, being the place where you can buy everything included in it. All of its products can be bought using Sheckles, and unlike most shops in the game, its stock is available at all times. As mentioned earlier, the shop will expire tomorrow, July 5, 2025.
Here’s the complete 4th of July Shop stock:
- Rare Liberty Lily: 650,000 Sheckles (up to five times) / 519 Robux
- Legendary Firework Flower: 150,000 Sheckles (up to 15 times) / 249 Robux
- Rare Firework: 74,000 Sheckles (up to 30 times) / 39 Robux
- Legendary Bald Eagle: 7.4 million Sheckles (once only) / 899 Robux
- Legendary July 4th Crate: 7.4 million Sheckles (up to seven times) / 179 Robux
You can find the 4th of July Shop next to the Seed Shop, where it will remain active until tomorrow.
July 4th Crate
The July 4th Crate is a crate that offers American Independence Day-themed cosmetics, with which you can adorn your garden. Priced at 7.4 million Sheckles, it provides you with one of six cosmetics, the odds of getting which depend on each item’s respective drop rate.
The crate includes the following items:
- America Flag Badge: 19% drop rate
- Bald Eagle statue: 19%
- America Banner: 19%
- July 4th Toy: 19%
- American Flag: 19%
- Uncle Sam Gnome: 5%
The July 4th Crate can only be bought seven times unless bought for 179 Robux. So, you only have a limited number of attempts to nab the rarest of them all with Sheckles, the Uncle Sam Gnome. Note that there is a decent probability that you don’t end up with some of these items, considering the pure RNG-reliant nature of the crate.
FAQs
Where is the 4th of July Shop in Grow a Garden?
The 4th of July Shop is found next to the Seed Shop in the overworld on July 4, 2025, only.
How to get the Liberty Lily in Grow a Garden
The Liberty Lily can be found in the 4th of July Shop for 650,000 Sheckles.
What is the drop chance for the Uncle Sam Gnome in Grow a Garden?
The Uncle Sam Gnome has a 5% drop rate from the July 4th Crate in the 4th of July Shop.
