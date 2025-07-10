What does the Butterfly do in Grow a Garden?

Pets have been a highlight of Grow a Garden since their introduction in Update 1.04.0. They come in different sizes, possess unique traits, and improve the functioning of one's garden. Yet, the passive abilities of some Pets, such as the Butterfly, carry both advantages and disadvantages. It provides the Rainbow Mutation to fruits but sacrifices several other Mutations in return.

Here's a breakdown of the Butterfly's ability and how you can utilize it for the best in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Breakdown of Butterfly's ability in Grow a Garden

Ability breakdown of the Butterfly (Image via Roblox)

The Butterfly's passive ability — Rainbow Flutter — allows it to give the Rainbow Mutation to a fruit after every 30 minutes or less. However, it only performs its ability on fruits with more than five Mutations, following which it removes them to apply the rainbow effect.

Another issue with the Butterfly's ability is that it randomly selects fruits with more than five Mutations. Thus, it may select Disco, Voidtouched, and other valuable Mutations from a fruit and remove them in exchange for Rainbow, which has a lower value multiplier. The critter's trait seems disadvantageous, but you can use it for your benefit with a subtle trick.

The Rainbow Flutter ability ignores favorited fruits in Grow a Garden. So, purchase a Favorite Tool from the Gear Shop for 20 million Sheckles, use it on a fruit in your garden, and save it from turning Rainbow. The Butterfly will only apply the Mutation to those fruits that don't have a heart icon next to them.

The Rainbow Mutation makes the fruit continuously change color and gives it a 50x value multiplier. If your fruits have Wet, Windstruck, Clay, Chilled, Amber, Shocked, Sandy, Twisted, or any other low-value Mutations, consider making them Rainbow by using the aforementioned method.

How to get Butterfly in Grow a Garden

The Anti Bee Egg (Image via Roblox)

Players can get the Butterfly Pet from the Anti Bee Egg and the Premium Anti Bee Egg in Grow a Garden. Introduced in the Friendship Update, the premium version of the egg can be purchased for 149 Robux. Meanwhile, the Anti Bee Egg can be crafted in the Crafting/Cosmetics Stand with 1 Bee Egg and 25 Honey.

Honey can be obtained by giving fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to the Honey Merchant, whose name is Onet. The NPC spawns close to the Seed Shop every four hours before the night events.

Given that belongs to the Mythic category, the Butterfly has a 1% hatch chance in the Anti Bee Egg. You'll need to craft several eggs to acquire the Pet and subsequently get the Rainbow Mutation on fruits.

Also check: What does T-Rex do in Grow a Garden?

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I favorite a crop to save it from the Butterfly's passive ability?

To favorite a crop, first purchase the Favorite Tool from the Gear Shop. Then, equip the tool and left-click on the crop's body in your garden to favorite it.

What is the multiplier provided by the Rainbow Mutation?

The Rainbow Mutation bestows a 50x value multiplier. Moreover, it can affect any fruit in your garden.

What are the requirements for crafting an Anti Bee Egg?

To craft an Anti Bee Egg, you'll need 25 Honey and 1 Bee Egg.

What is the hatch time of the Anti Bee Egg?

The Anti Bee Egg hatches after 4 hours and 10 minutes.

