Grow a Garden Sandy Mutation guide

Grow a Garden regularly gets new Mutations with every update. The Sandy Mutation was introduced into the game’s selection of standard Mutations, which are always available without any event-specific restrictions. It applies a unique sandy visual to the affected Fruit while multiplying its sell value.

Let’s go over what the Sandy Mutation does in this Roblox experience.

An overview of Sandy Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Sandy Fruit (Image via Roblox)

The Sandy Mutation is a standard Mutation that only occurs during the Sandstorm Weather Event in Grow a Garden. Being in the roster of permanently available standard Mutations, applying the Sandy Mutation to a Fruit is an RNG-reliant endeavor. While the aforementioned Weather Event is active, the harvest on every farm on the server has a chance to be affected by the Sandy Mutation.

You must wait for the in-game Weather to change to Sandstorm, but there is no telling when this might occur. As the selection of regular Weather Events continues to expand, the frequency of each individual Weather Event diminishes. Since you can’t manually trigger them, these Weather Events become a rare sight.

Produce affected by the Sandy Mutation has its sell value multiplied by 3.894x. While the Mutation isn’t the most valuable, it can create unique interactions with Burnt and Wet Mutations for higher multipliers. So, if you have access to a Fruit with the Sandy Mutation, you may want to stack one of the aforementioned Mutations for better value.

About the Sandstorm Weather Event

The Sandstorm Weather Event (Image via Roblox)

The Sandstorm Weather Event is a randomly occurring regular Weather Event that has a chance of applying the Sandy Mutation to Fruits on the farm. When active, it causes sand to fly around the map for up to three minutes, during which the Sandy Mutation is randomly applied.

As this is a regular Weather Event, you always have a chance to see it. However, since it is one of 13 possible regular Weather Events, the odds of seeing it are fairly slim.

Being the sole source of the Sandy Mutation, the Sandstorm Weather Event is also essential for applying the Clay and Ceramic Mutations. The Clay Mutation can be achieved if the Sandy Mutation is stacked with the Wet Mutation, creating a higher multiplier of 10x. Similarly, stacking Sandy with Burnt creates the 30x multiplier Ceramic Mutation.

FAQs

How to get the Sandy Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Sandy Mutation can be randomly applied to Fruits during the Sandstorm Weather Event.

Can the Sandy Mutation be applied manually to harvest in Grow a Garden?

No, the Sandy Mutation is entirely dependent on the Sandstorm Weather Event, and at the moment, there is no way to manually apply it.

What is the sell value multiplier applied by the Sandy Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Sandy Mutation applies a sell value multiplier of 3.894x.

