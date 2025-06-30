Grow a Garden Cloudtouched Mutation guide

Grow a Garden introduced the Cloudtouched Mutation with the Mega Harvest update, the second part of the Summer Harvest Event. Unlike most Mutations, the Cloudtouched Mutation doesn’t require a specific Weather Event or random chance to affect a species. It can be triggered through gear and certain Pet abilities, making it far easier to apply it manually.

Let’s explore everything there is to know about the Cloudtouched Mutation in Grow a Garden.

An overview of the Cloudtouched Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Sky Merchant appears near the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Cloudtouched Mutation was added to the game on June 28, 2025, with the Mega Harvest update. When it affects a Fruit, the affected produce has its sell value multiplied by five. While it’s not a particularly high multiplier, it doesn’t conflict with any of the existing Mutations in the game. So, you can freely stack it with most other Mutations in the game to maximize the sell value of your produce.

Cloudtouched can be applied to Fruits in two primary ways: the Cloudtouched Mutation Spray and the Hyacinth Macaw Pet. The Cloudtouched Mutation Spray can be bought from the Sky Merchant for 50 million Sheckles with no secondary resource requirement.

You have a chance to encounter the Sky Merchant once every four hours near the Seed Shop. For late-game players, this spray is the easiest to get in the shop, matching the Burnt Mutation Spray in ease of acquisition.

As for the Hyacinth Macaw, the Pet has a 15.63% chance of applying the Mutation to a random Fruit every eight minutes. There is a fair bit of RNG involved with this method, but it will prove to be beneficial in the long run. So, consider keeping it on your farm if you don’t have any high-priority Mutation-applying Pets.

Craftable Mutation Sprays

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Mutation Sprays are special pieces of equipment that can be used to apply certain types of Mutations to the desired Fruit. These are consumables that must be crafted over and over again in order to continue using them. They present a reliable, if resource-heavy, way of mutating your harvest without dealing with any RNG.

If you wish to skip the crafting process, you can do so by purchasing the sprays directly with Robux. The following Mutation Sprays can be obtained in the game as of the Mega Harvest update:

Burnt Mutation Spray: Three Summer Coins or 189 Robux; available in the Summer Shop.

Three Summer Coins or 189 Robux; available in the Summer Shop. Chilled Mutation Spray: Cleaning Spray, Godly Sprinkler, and 1 million Sheckles, or 189 Robux; can be crafted at the Crafting Table.

Cleaning Spray, Godly Sprinkler, and 1 million Sheckles, or 189 Robux; can be crafted at the Crafting Table. Choc Mutation Spray: Cleaning Spray, Cacao, and 200,000 Sheckles, or 179 Robux; can be crafted at the Crafting Table.

Cleaning Spray, Cacao, and 200,000 Sheckles, or 179 Robux; can be crafted at the Crafting Table. Cloudtouched Mutation Spray: 50 million Sheckles or 189 Robux; available in the Sky Merchant’s Shop.

50 million Sheckles or 189 Robux; available in the Sky Merchant’s Shop. Pollinated Mutation Spray: Cleaning Spray, Bee Balm, and 25 Honey, or 179 Robux; no longer obtainable.

Cleaning Spray, Bee Balm, and 25 Honey, or 179 Robux; no longer obtainable. Shocked Mutation Spray: Cleaning Spray, Lightning Rod, and 1 million Sheckles, or 199 Robux; can be crafted at the Crafting Table.

FAQs

What is the multiplier applied by the Cloudtouched Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Cloudtouched Mutation applies a 5x multiplier to the affected Fruit’s sell value.

How to apply the Cloudtouched Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Cloudtouched Mutation can be applied by the Hyacinth Macaw Pet or the Cloudtouched Mutation Spray.

How to get the Cloudtouched Mutation Spray in Grow a Garden

The Cloudtouched Mutation Spray can be bought for 50 million Sheckles from the Traveling Merchant.

