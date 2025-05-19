Sprinkler method Grow a Garden: Details explored

In Grow a Garden, large-sized fruits are considered to be more valuable than their regular counterparts, making it a sought-after outcome while harvesting any crop. There is a way to consistently force your crops into becoming larger: the Sprinkler method. This method requires you to go AFK after setting it up, triggering the increased size, and granting you a higher value for your produce.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sprinkler method in Grow a Garden.

What the Sprinkler method is about in Grow a Garden

The Sprinkler shop (Image via Roblox)

The Sprinkler method is about making use of the titular tool to push the sizes of the fruits to the very limit. This method is an easy way to make some of the most valuable plants receive the highest possible selling price they possibly can. The gist of it is to use every type of Sprinkler on a particular plant, leaving the game for a little while, and returning for the yield.

Ad

Trending

Since getting your hands on one of each type of Sprinkler is an expensive endeavor, the technique is strictly reserved for end-game players. In total, you need 10,195,000 Sheckles to perform this method once. Needless to say, you must be loaded in cash to even attempt it.

Here’s how to perform the Sprinkler method:

Purchase a Basic Sprinker , an Advanced Sprinkler , a Godly Sprinkler , and a Master Sprinkler from the Gear Shop. There is plenty of RNG Involved in this process, as these items are not always guaranteed to be in the shop stock.

, an , a , and a from the Gear Shop. There is plenty of RNG Involved in this process, as these items are not always guaranteed to be in the shop stock. Choose the crop you wish to enlarge. This can be a seed or a plant that you’ve had on your farm already. If it’s the latter, make sure you pick off all the fruits before attempting this method.

Place the four Sprinklers near the crop and exit the game.

Return to the experience after about an hour to increase the size of your crops.

Ad

The idea is to use this method on some of the rarest and most valuable plants in the game, such as Beanstalk or Dragon Fruit. That way, you will be maximizing your earnings while selling their fruits.

Note that this is not an intended method to increase the crop size, and there is a chance that it may be patched out in a future update.

Also read: All Prickly Fruits in Grow a Garden

Ad

Types of Sprinklers

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The game includes four types of Sprinklers: Basic, Advanced, Godly, and Master. Their purpose is to boost plants’ growth rate, fruit size, and Mutation chance. Being segregated based on rarity, the rarer Sprinklers are often not in the shop stock, making them even more elusive than their respective price tags would make them.

Ad

Listed in the table below are all the Sprinklers, along with their prices and rarity:

Sprinkler Rarity Price Basic Rare 25,000 Sheckles Advanced Legendary 50,000 Sheckles Godly Mythical 120,000 Sheckles Master Divine 10 million Sheckles

Ad

With the exception of Master Sprinkler, which lasts 10 minutes, every Sprinkler will remain active for five minutes.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the Sprinkler method in Grow a Garden?

The Sprinkler method is a way to increase the size of a crop using Sprinklers and then leaving the game for about an hour.

How many Sheckles are needed to perform the Sprinkler method in Grow a Garden?

Ad

In total, you need 10,195,000 Sheckles to perform the Sprinkler method once.

What are the chances of a Master Sprinkler appearing in Grow a Garden Gear Shop?

The Master Sprinkler has a 1.4% chance of appearing in the Gear Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024