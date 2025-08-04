  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • How to make a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden

How to make a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:56 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Cooking Event introduced the titular mechanic as part of the requests given to you by Chris P. A possible request he can make is the Hot Dog, made by adding Fruits to the Cooking Pot. Unlike most crafting-related items, multiple recipes can have the same end result. This means that there are numerous ways to create a Hot Dog without having to contribute a specific set of Fruits.

Ad

This guide will explain how to make a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden.

Making a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden

Chris P the Pig (Image via Roblox)
Chris P the Pig (Image via Roblox)

Serving Chris P, the Pig NPC, the Hot Dog is the main purpose of the food item. Should he present you with the request for one, you can make it in Common, Legendary, Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic rarities.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

High-rarity foods yield better rewards, unlocking doors to freebies like Mutation Sprays, Seed Packs, and event-exclusive Eggs. Here’s how to make the different tiers of Hot Dog in the Cooking Event:

Common

  • 1x Pepper and 1x Banana.
  • 1x Corn and 1x Watermelon.

Legendary

  • 1x Pepper and 1x Corn.

Mythical

  • 1x Pepper and 1x Violet Corn.

Divine

  • 3x Elder Strawberries, 1x Pepper, and 1x Corn.
  • 1x Violet Corn, 1x Pepper, and 3x Bone Blossoms.
  • 1x Pepper, 1x Corn, and 3x Beanstalk.
  • 1x Corn, 2x Elder Strawberries, and 2x Bone Blossoms.
  • 1x Ember Lily, 1x Corn, and 2x Bone Blossoms.
  • 2x Beanstalk, 1x Corn, and 2x Bone Blossoms.
  • 1x Corn, 1x Elder Strawberries, 3x Bone blossoms.
Ad

Prismatic

  • 1x Corn and 4x Bone Blossoms.
  • 1x Violet Corn, 3x Bone Blossoms, and 1x Elder Strawberries.

Also read: All Divine Pets in Grow a Garden

Cooking Event rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Once you've cooked up a dish, you can give it to Chris P, the event NPC. This will prompt him to give you a random reward based on the rarity of the presented dish. The reward pool includes the following prizes:

Ad
  • Common: 500 Sheckles, Mutation Spray Burnt, Fork Fence, 5x Watering Cans.
  • Uncommon: Food Crate, Reclaimer, 3x Corn Seeds.
  • Rare: Gourmet Seed Pack, Artichoke Seed, Advanced Sprinkler.
  • Legendary: Gourmet Egg, 2x Small Toys, 2x Mutation Spray Honeyglazed.
  • Mythical: Pretzel Cart Cosmetic, Medium Toy, 2x Gourmet Seed Packs.
  • Divine: Mochi Mouse, Pet Mutation Shard Fried, 2x Food Crates, 3x Mutation Spray Fried.
  • Prismatic: Pancake Stack Cosmetic, Taco Fern Seed, 3x Gourmet Eggs, 4x Gourmet Seed Packs.
Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the easiest way to make a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden?

The easiest way to make a Hot Dog is to combine a Pepper and a Banana Fruit in the Cooking Pot.

When did the Cooking Event begin in Grow a Garden?

The Cooking Event started on August 2, 2025.

Where is the Cooking Pot located in Grow a Garden?

The Cooking Pot can be found in the center of the map, next to Chris P, the NPC.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications