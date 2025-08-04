All Prismatic Grow a Garden Recipes

The Grow a Garden Cooking Event has you cook up various dishes to satisfy the cravings of Chris P, the Pig. Each food item has multiple recipes, which are segregated based on rarity. Of these rarities, Prismatic is the highest and has the potential to grant you the rarest rewards from the aforementioned Pig. This makes them the most desirable of them all, making it important to target them when fulfilling the Pig’s culinary needs.
This guide will provide you with a list of all Prismatic recipes currently in the game for all featured dishes.
List of all Prismatic recipes in Grow a Garden
The Cooking Event includes 11 unique dishes for you to cook up and deliver to Chris P. While each dish in this selection has multiple recipes that belong to more than one rarity, there are two that haven’t been assigned the Prismatic rarity. Namely, Sandwich and Sushi are the only food items that don’t have any Prismatic recipes.
This leaves us with nine dishes that have at least one Prismatic recipe, which are all listed below:
Burger
- 1x Sugarglaze, 1x Grand Tomato, and 3x Bone Blossom.
Cake
- 1x Banana and 3x Bone Blossom.
- 2x Bone Blossom, 1x Elder Strawberry, 1x Sugarglaze, and 1x Sugar Apple.
Donut
- 3x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple, and 1x Banana (in this order).
- 2x Bone Blossom, 2x Elder Strawberry, and 1x Sugarglaze.
- 1x Sugarglaze and 4x Bone Blossom
- 3x Bone Blossom, 1x Ember Lily, and 1x Sugarglaze.
Hot Dog
- 1x Corn and 4x Bone Blossoms.
- 1x Violet Corn, 3x Bone Blossoms, and 1x Elder Starwberry.
Ice Cream
- 1x Banana, 1x Sugar Apple, and 3x Bone Blossoms.
Pie
- 4x Bone Blossom and 1x Pumpkin.
- 4x Bone Blossom and 1x Coconut.
- 3x Bone blossom and 1x 30 kg or heavier Coconut.
- 3x Bone Blossom, 1x 18 kg or heavier Coconut, and 1x Sugar Apple.
Pizza
- 1x Banana, 1x Beanstalk, and 3x Bone Blossoms.
- 1x Violet Corn, 1x Sugar Apple, and 3x Bone Blossoms.
Salad
- 1x Tomato and 4x Bone Blossoms.
- 1x Grand Tomato and 1x Bone Blossom.
- 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Sugar Apple, and 3x Bone Blossoms.
Waffle
- 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Coconut, and 3x Bone Blossom.
- 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Sugarglaze, and 3x Bone Blossom.
FAQs
How many dishes does the Grow a Garden Cooking Event feature?
The Cooking Event features 11 dishes in total, all of which have multiple cooking recipes.
Which is the easiest Prismatic recipe in Grow a Garden?
The easiest Prismatic recipe to make is the Salad, which requires you to collect one Tomato and four Bone Blossoms.
When did the Cooking Event start in Grow a Garden?
The Cooking Event started on August 2, 2025.
