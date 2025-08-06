How to get Prismatic Pizza in Grow a Garden

Pizza is one of Chris P's cravings, who's the NPC Pig introduced by the Grow a Garden Cooking event. You can create the dish in various rarities, such as Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary, and offer it to the Pig for rewards. The rarity of the dish determines the quality of rewards, so cooking a Prismatic Pizza must be a priority throughout the event.

This guide provides multiple recipes for making a Prismatic Pizza in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Grow a Garden Prismatic Pizza recipes

Cook rarer food to have a chance at better rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Prismatic Pizza recipes are consistent with other high-tier ones, involving Bone Blossom and Violet Corn as crucial ingredients. If you don't have such crops, it is possible to trade for them with other players.

Here are three recipes for making a Prismatic Pizza in Grow a Garden:

1 Sugar Apple, 1 Violet Corn, and 3 Bone Blossoms

1 Banana, 1 Beanstalk, and 3 Bone Blossoms

1 Corn, 2 Sugar Apples, and 2 Bone Blossoms (crops must be of giant sizes)

To avoid any errors during the cooking process, put the ingredients in the cooking pot in the same order as mentioned.

Apart from the rarity of the food item, the size of the ingredients matters while cooking. Crops of gigantic weight and sizes need to be used if you want more rewards by fulfilling Chris P's cravings. To get such crops, purchase multiple Sprinklers, especially the Grandmaster Sprinkler, and place them in your garden.

How to get all crops for making a Prismatic Pizza

Sugar Apple (Image via Roblox)

Acquiring the ingredients for a Prismatic Pizza will cost several thousand Sheckles in Grow a Garden. Make sure to save up money before obtaining them in the following ways:

Bone Blossom : Available via trade. Its seed was introduced and removed with the Dinosaur update, so you cannot purchase it from any shop or NPC.

: Available via trade. Its seed was introduced and removed with the Dinosaur update, so you cannot purchase it from any shop or NPC. Violet Corn : Available via trade. Before the Cooking event, its seed pack (Crafters Seed Pack) was craftable from the crafting bench.

: Available via trade. Before the Cooking event, its seed pack (Crafters Seed Pack) was craftable from the crafting bench. Sugar Apple : Obtainable from the Seed Shop. A single seed costs 25,000,000 Sheckles, but you can also purchase it with 819 Robux.

: Obtainable from the Seed Shop. A single seed costs 25,000,000 Sheckles, but you can also purchase it with 819 Robux. Beanstalk : Obtainable from the Seed Shop. It has a 0.48% chance of appearing in stock, and when it does, you can buy it with 10,000,000 Sheckles or 715 Robux.

: Obtainable from the Seed Shop. It has a 0.48% chance of appearing in stock, and when it does, you can buy it with 10,000,000 Sheckles or 715 Robux. Corn : Obtainable from the Seed Shop. It is almost always in stock and can be purchased for 1300 Sheckles or 139 Robux.

: Obtainable from the Seed Shop. It is almost always in stock and can be purchased for 1300 Sheckles or 139 Robux. Banana: Obtainable from the Summer Seed Merchant. A single seed costs 7000 Sheckles or 459 Robux.

The Summer Seed Merchant has a small chance of spawning next to the Seed Shop after every four hours.

Also check: How to make Prismatic Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many dishes can be made in the Cooking event?

A total of 11 different dishes of diverse rarities can be made during the event.

What is Bone Blossom?

Bone Blossom is a Transcendant-rarity crop that yields up to four harvests at a time. It was introduced by the Prehistoric Event.

How do I offer a Prismatic Pizza to Chris P?

To offer the food item, equip it, interact with the NPC, and then choose the "Try this food I cooked up!" option.

