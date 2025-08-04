Grow a Garden Grandmaster Sprinkler: How to get and use

Alongside the Trading Ticket, the latest Grow a Garden update has introduced the Grandmaster Sprinkler. The gear drastically increases the mutation chances, growth rate, and sizes of your crops, as well as boosts active Pets in your garden. Like other sprinklers, it can be purchased from the Gear Shop. However, it is rarer than the Godly Sprinkler, so you may have to wait a while to obtain it.

This guide contains all the information about the Grandmaster Sprinkler in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get and use Grandmaster Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

The Grandmaster Sprinkler in the Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Grandmaster Sprinkler costs 1,000,000,000 Sheckles in the Gear Shop. It is a Prismatic gear, so the odds of it appearing in stock are low. Still, if you need to obtain the sprinkler immediately, you can purchase it by spending 279 Robux, regardless of whether it is in stock.

The Grandmaster Sprinkler has a distinct appearance compared to the Godly and Advanced Sprinklers. It is light red and has black shapes all over it. Moreover, it has 4-line water shooters, which are indicative of its impressive range when deployed in one's garden.

Interestingly, the Grandmaster variant of the sprinkler is the only one that affects Pets. Here is a full list of its given benefits:

It massively increases the growth speed of crops within its radius.

It increases the chances of your crops getting mutations.

It gives crops an increased size, thereby increasing their sale value.

It boosts the abilities of Pets.

A Grandmaster Sprinkler has no unique usage method. You simply need to equip the gear and then click the plot where it must be placed in your garden.

While the Godly Sprinkler only lasts five minutes, the Grandmaster Sprinkler is functional for 10 minutes in Grow a Garden. Place it with other sprinklers to stack their combined growth, size, and mutation boosts.

Tips for using the Grandmaster Sprinkler

A Bone Blossom is extremely rare (Image via Roblox)

Below are a few tips for using the Grandmaster Sprinkler in Grow a Garden:

During the ongoing Cooking event, prioritize using the Grandmaster Sprinkler on Bone Blossom, Beanstalk, Sugar Apple, and Elder Strawberry. These crops can be used for cooking food items of high rarity.

When using multiple Grandmaster Sprinklers, note their radius before placing them. Ideally, you should position them in a manner that maximizes their coverage in your garden.

Pick up and place Pets near the Grandmaster Sprinkler. The more they roam near the sprinkler, the better their chance of getting boosts.

Using this gear can help you quickly get rich. That said, it is extremely rare, so you should carefully consider when and on which crops to use it.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of the Grandmaster Sprinkler?

The Grandmaster Sprinkler is a Prismatic-rarity gear.

How do I get a Grandmaster Sprinkler?

You can buy this coveted sprinkler from the Gear Shop for 1 billion Sheckles or 249 Robux.

Is it possible to trade the Grandmaster Sprinkler?

No, you cannot trade the Grandmaster Sprinkler. The trade feature only allows crops, Pets, and Sheckles at the moment.

