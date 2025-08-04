How to make Prismatic Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Cooking event has added a new mechanic, inviting players to begin their culinary journey. You can now cook food items of diverse rarities, give them to NPC Chris P to fulfill their craving, and get rewards. One such dish you can prepare is Ice Cream, albeit in a cooking pot.
Prismatic is the highest rarity of food items in this game. To help you make the best dishes, this guide features several recipes for making a Prismatic Ice Cream in Roblox Grow a Garden.
Recipes for Prismatic Ice Cream in Grow a Garden
The rarity of ingredients affects the rarity of the food. Therefore, you'll need several high-rarity crops, such as Bone Blossom and Sugarglaze, for creating Prismatic food items in Grow a Garden.
Below are a few recipes for Prismatic Ice Cream:
- 1 Sugarglaze, 1 Sugar Apple, and 3 Bone Blossoms
- 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Banana, and 3 Bone Blossoms
- 1 Banana and 4 Bone Blossoms
The size of the crops used in cooking determines the number of rewards. So, make sure to place Godly and Grandmaster Sprinklers near your Bone Blossom, Sugarglaze, and Sugar Apple plants.
Here's how you can get the aforementioned crops for cooking:
- Bone Blossom: This crop was introduced during the Prehistoric update and has since been removed. Currently, the only way to obtain it is by trading.
- Sugarglaze: This crop can be obtained from the Gourmet Seed Pack. The said seed pack is one of the rewards for satisfying Chris P's cravings.
- Sugar Apple: This crop's seed has a 0.34% chance to be in stock in the Seed Shop. A single seed costs 25,000,000 Sheckles.
- Banana: This crop is obtainable from the Exotic Seed Pack and the Summer Merchant's Shop. It is cheap, costing 7000 Sheckles in the shop, but very rare.
Cooking in this title is all about creativity and experimentation. You can use self-discovered recipes to obtain the Prismatic Ice Cream.
All rewards in the Grow a Garden Cooking event
Players can get different rewards by submitting the food craving of the NPC Pig. Here is the complete list of Chris P's cooking rewards in Grow a Garden:
- Sheckles
- 5x Watering Can
- Mutation Spray Burnt
- Fork Fence
- Food Crate
- Reclaimer
- 3x Corn Seed
- Advanced Sprinkler
- Gourmet Seed Pack
- Artichoke
- Gourmet Egg
- 2x Small Toy
- 2x Mutation Spray Honeyglazed
- Pretzel Cart
- Medium Toy
- 2x Gourmet Seed Pack
- 3x Mutation Spray Fried
- Pet Shard Fried
- 2x Food Crate
- Mochi Mouse
- Taco Fern
- 4x Gourmet Seed Pack
- 3x Gourmet Egg
- Pancake Stack
Submitting Prismatic food items offers you the best chances of getting high-tier rewards. That said, you may also get low-tier ones. Acquiring rewards like Gourmet Eggs, Mochi Mouse, and Gourmet Seed Packs requires you to consistently give Prismatic food to Chris P.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I give food to Chris P?
Submitting food to the NPC is simple: equip the food item, approach and click on Chris P, and then select the "Try this food I cooked up!" option.
Does the Bone Blossom yield multiple harvests?
Yes, the Bone Blossom is a multi-harvest crop.
What does the Pancake Stack do?
The Pancake Stack is a cosmetic that attracts nearby Pets.
