How to make Prismatic Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Cooking event has added a new mechanic, inviting players to begin their culinary journey. You can now cook food items of diverse rarities, give them to NPC Chris P to fulfill their craving, and get rewards. One such dish you can prepare is Ice Cream, albeit in a cooking pot.

Ad

Prismatic is the highest rarity of food items in this game. To help you make the best dishes, this guide features several recipes for making a Prismatic Ice Cream in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Recipes for Prismatic Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

The cooking pot is in the center of the map (Image via Roblox)

The rarity of ingredients affects the rarity of the food. Therefore, you'll need several high-rarity crops, such as Bone Blossom and Sugarglaze, for creating Prismatic food items in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Trending

Below are a few recipes for Prismatic Ice Cream:

1 Sugarglaze, 1 Sugar Apple, and 3 Bone Blossoms

1 Sugar Apple, 1 Banana, and 3 Bone Blossoms

1 Banana and 4 Bone Blossoms

The size of the crops used in cooking determines the number of rewards. So, make sure to place Godly and Grandmaster Sprinklers near your Bone Blossom, Sugarglaze, and Sugar Apple plants.

Here's how you can get the aforementioned crops for cooking:

Bone Blossom : This crop was introduced during the Prehistoric update and has since been removed. Currently, the only way to obtain it is by trading.

: This crop was introduced during the Prehistoric update and has since been removed. Currently, the only way to obtain it is by trading. Sugarglaze : This crop can be obtained from the Gourmet Seed Pack. The said seed pack is one of the rewards for satisfying Chris P's cravings.

: This crop can be obtained from the Gourmet Seed Pack. The said seed pack is one of the rewards for satisfying Chris P's cravings. Sugar Apple : This crop's seed has a 0.34% chance to be in stock in the Seed Shop. A single seed costs 25,000,000 Sheckles.

: This crop's seed has a 0.34% chance to be in stock in the Seed Shop. A single seed costs 25,000,000 Sheckles. Banana: This crop is obtainable from the Exotic Seed Pack and the Summer Merchant's Shop. It is cheap, costing 7000 Sheckles in the shop, but very rare.

Ad

Cooking in this title is all about creativity and experimentation. You can use self-discovered recipes to obtain the Prismatic Ice Cream.

All rewards in the Grow a Garden Cooking event

The reward pool for the Cooking event (Image via Roblox)

Players can get different rewards by submitting the food craving of the NPC Pig. Here is the complete list of Chris P's cooking rewards in Grow a Garden:

Ad

Sheckles

5x Watering Can

Mutation Spray Burnt

Fork Fence

Food Crate

Reclaimer

3x Corn Seed

Advanced Sprinkler

Gourmet Seed Pack

Artichoke

Gourmet Egg

2x Small Toy

2x Mutation Spray Honeyglazed

Pretzel Cart

Medium Toy

2x Gourmet Seed Pack

3x Mutation Spray Fried

Pet Shard Fried

2x Food Crate

Mochi Mouse

Taco Fern

4x Gourmet Seed Pack

3x Gourmet Egg

Pancake Stack

Submitting Prismatic food items offers you the best chances of getting high-tier rewards. That said, you may also get low-tier ones. Acquiring rewards like Gourmet Eggs, Mochi Mouse, and Gourmet Seed Packs requires you to consistently give Prismatic food to Chris P.

Ad

Also check: How to make Prismatic Sandwich in Grow a Garden

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I give food to Chris P?

Submitting food to the NPC is simple: equip the food item, approach and click on Chris P, and then select the "Try this food I cooked up!" option.

Does the Bone Blossom yield multiple harvests?

Yes, the Bone Blossom is a multi-harvest crop.

Ad

What does the Pancake Stack do?

The Pancake Stack is a cosmetic that attracts nearby Pets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025