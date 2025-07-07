What is the best plant in Grow a Garden? (July 2025)

The roster of plants in Grow a Garden is vast, and judging which of them is among the best can be tricky. Various factors go into determining which species is better than the rest, ranging from the sell value to yield type. The best plant in the game should be readily available, have a decent sell value, be repeatedly harvestable, and have a reasonably short growth time.

Considering these factors, the best plant in Grow a Garden as of the Prehistoric Update is the Transcendent Bone Blossom. Let’s explore what makes it a cut above the rest.

The best plant in Grow a Garden in July 2025

The Dino Quests (Image via Roblox)

The Bone Blossom is the best plant in the game. A Transcendent species was introduced with the Prehistoric Update in July 2025. It produces Flowers that sell for 175,000 Sheckles apiece and is of the Multi-Harvest type. This harvest type means that the plant will continue producing new Flowers unless you remove it with the Shovel tool.

It can be acquired through the Dino Missions added with the previously mentioned update, which are straightforward farming tasks that you can perform with ease. These missions can be completed to receive Ticks, which serve as battle pass-style reward milestones.

The more Ticks you accumulate, the better the reward. After collecting 21 Ticks, you will be rewarded with the Bone Blossom. It can take up to a week to get the Bone Blossom, but the reward is well worth the effort.

If you started completing the Dino Missions from their introduction, you can get two Bone Blossom Seeds at the most by the end of the event. Additional Seeds can be acquired through Robux purchases, which can be a lucrative option if you’re a paying player.

Alternatives to Bone Blossom

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The only area where Bone Blossom’s status as the best plant can be questioned is in its availability. Since getting its Seed is a lengthy process, it may be worth looking at a few alternatives to work towards in the meantime.

Other great alternatives to the Bone Blossom include the following Seeds introduced in the Prehistoric update, along with options available in the Seed Shop:

Fossilight: 88,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Obtainable through the Ancient Seed Pack.

88,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Obtainable through the Ancient Seed Pack. Firefly Fern: 72,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Obtainable through the Ancient Seed Pack.

72,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Obtainable through the Ancient Seed Pack. Horned Dinoshroom: 69,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Obtainable through the Ancient Seed Pack.

69,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Obtainable through the Ancient Seed Pack. Burning Bud: 70,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Permanently available in the Seed Shop.

70,000 Sheckles sell value per Fruit. Permanently available in the Seed Shop. Sunflower: 160,000 Sheckles sell value per Flower. Obtainable through the Flower Seed Packs at the Honey Merchant. Produces one Flower at a time.

FAQs

What is the best plant in Grow a Garden as of the Prehistoric update?

The best plant in the game is the Bone Blossom, which produces Flowers that sell for 175,000 Sheckles apiece.

How to get the Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden

The Bone Blossom can be obtained by completing the Dino Quests introduced with the Prehistoric update.

What is the highest sell value for a harvest in Grow a Garden?

The highest sell value for an individual produce is the Parasol Flower, a Single-Harvest species that sells for 200,000 Sheckles each.

