How to make Prismatic Sandwich in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Cooking event allows players to make different food items to satisfy the cravings of NPC Chris P. The rarity of the food directly influences the rewards you earn. So, by repeatedly creating and offering a Prismatic-rarity Sandwich, you can get the best possible rewards each time from Chris P.

Ad

This guide features multiple recipes for creating a Prismatic Sandwich in Grow a Garden. Note that you can also use other recipes that you've discovered.

Prismatic Sandwich recipes in Grow a Garden

Jot down your recipes (Image via Roblox)

To create a high-rarity Sandwich, you'll need multiple high-rarity crops. The cooking pot can hold up to five ingredients, but it isn't necessary to use all the slots to cook something in the game.

Ad

Trending

Here are three recipes for making a Prismatic Sandwich in Grow a Garden:

3 Bone Blossom, 1 Violet Corn, and 1 Tomato

3 Bone Blossom, 1 Banana, and 1 Tomato

1 Corn, 1 Tomato, 1 Elder Strawberry, and 2 Bone Blossoms

Here's how to obtain the crops for the aforementioned recipes:

Bone Blossom : This is a Transcendant crop that was obtainable during the Prehistoric Event. Although currently unobtainable, you ask other players to gift or trade the crop.

: This is a Transcendant crop that was obtainable during the Prehistoric Event. Although currently unobtainable, you ask other players to gift or trade the crop. Tomato : This is a Rare crop, whose seed pack can be purchased from the Seed Shop for a mere 800 Sheckles.

: This is a Rare crop, whose seed pack can be purchased from the Seed Shop for a mere 800 Sheckles. Banana : This is a Legendary crop, whose seed pack has a small chance of appearing in the Summer Merchant's Shop. Its seed price is 7000 Sheckles.

: This is a Legendary crop, whose seed pack has a small chance of appearing in the Summer Merchant's Shop. Its seed price is 7000 Sheckles. Violet Corn : This is a Legendary crop obtainable from the Crafters Seed Pack and Exotic Crafters Seed Pack.

: This is a Legendary crop obtainable from the Crafters Seed Pack and Exotic Crafters Seed Pack. Elder Strawberry: This is a Prismatic crop that can be purchased from the Seed Shop for a whopping 70,000,000 Sheckles. It has an extremely low chance of appearing in stock.

Ad

All the mentioned crops offer multiple harvests. If you pick one for cooking, a new one will grow in your garden in minutes.

How to cook in Grow a Garden

Chris P.'s Kitchen is in the center of the map (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to cook in the game:

Ad

Head to the center of the map to find the Cooking event hub.

Approach the cooking pot.

Equip any crop and then press the 'E' key to put it in the pot.

Keep putting crops to create the food item.

Click the green Cook button below the pot to begin cooking.

The cooking time is displayed by a timer above the cooking pot. When it is finished, you can collect the created food item and give it to Chris P if it is the one demanded by the event NPC.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Gourmet Egg: All Pets and their abilities

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Why is Bone Blossom required in every recipe?

The Bone Blossom belongs to the Transcendent rarity, the highest crop rarity in the game. Using many of them guarantees the making of a high-rarity food item.

How do I offer food to Chris P?

To offer any food to Chris P, first equip the item. Then, approach the character, click on them, and choose "Try this food I cooked up!" from the dialogue box.

Ad

What Pet can be obtained from Chris P?

The Mochi Mouse can be acquired as a reward from Chris P.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025