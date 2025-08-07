Steal a Brainrot Taco event guide

Events in Steal a Brainrot offer players the opportunity to get characters with different Traits. The Taco event, one of the earliest to be introduced in the game, occurs frequently compared to other developer-triggered events. It gives random Brainrots the Taco Trait, increasing their earnings-per-second and providing them with a unique appearance.

This guide informs you about the timing of the Taco event and its provided effects in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

When does the Taco event happen in Steal a Brainrot?

A Gattatino Neonino with the Taco Trait (Image via Roblox)

The Taco event commonly occurs every Tuesday at 3 PM EST. Developer SpyderSammy triggers it, alongside other events like Fireworks and Concert, to celebrate Taco Tuesdays and offer players a weekly opportunity to get rare Brainrots. You can keep track of such events by joining the Steal a Brainrot Discord server and keeping an eye on the "#bombardino-news" channel.

Besides Tuesdays, the Taco event is usually activated before an update goes live. The developer uses their admin powers to celebrate the imminent release of new features and gameplay changes alongside their playerbase.

What happens during the Taco event?

The Taco Trait increases a Brainrot's income (Image via Roblox)

During the Taco event, the song 'Raining Tacos' plays in the background and a cannon appears above the entrance of the conveyor belt. This cannon shoots tacos at random Brainrots that walk on the conveyor belt. Those who are hit receive the Taco Trait in Steal a Brainrot.

The Taco Trait gives a 3x increase to a Brainrot's earnings-per-second. Additionally, characters affected by this Trait have a taco icon next to their name and a taco on their head. Both the multiplier and the taco headgear are stackable, meaning they aren't removed when a Brainrot receives more Traits.

Learn more about Steal a Brainrot Traits and their multipliers in this guide.

How to prepare for the Steal a Brainrot Taco event

Perform Rebirths to increase your base's space (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips to prepare for the next Taco events:

Perform Rebirths : Rebirths give you more Brainrot slots or base space. However, to use them, you'll need specific Brainrots and cash.

: Rebirths give you more Brainrot slots or base space. However, to use them, you'll need specific Brainrots and cash. Save cash : Rebirths will remove almost all of your hard-earned cash. So, purchase more Brainrots and keep accumulating currency. Save at least 10 million cash to buy Taco Brainrots from the conveyor belt when its associated event is active.

: Rebirths will remove almost all of your hard-earned cash. So, purchase more Brainrots and keep accumulating currency. Save at least 10 million cash to buy Taco Brainrots from the conveyor belt when its associated event is active. Team up with friends : Before the start of a Taco event, invite your friends in the server. You can then prepare to team up and steal Brainrots from other players.

: Before the start of a Taco event, invite your friends in the server. You can then prepare to team up and steal Brainrots from other players. Make space in your base: If you cannot meet the requirements for a Rebirth quickly, sell or trade any low-rarity Brainrots. This will make room for the taco-headgeared characters.

To protect Brainrots from getting stolen, make frequent use of the 'Lock Base' button or simply play in a private server.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What happens during the Taco event?

During the event, a cannon spawns above the entrance of the conveyor belt and shoots tacos at random Brainrots. Those who get hit receive the Taco Trait.

Can all Brainrots get the Taco Trait?

Yes, all Brainrots that appear on the conveyor belt during the event have a chance to receive the Trait.

Is Taco stackable with other Traits?

Yes, the Taco Trait is stackable with the earning multiplier and effects provided by other Traits.

