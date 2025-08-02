How to get Dragon Cannelloni in Steal a Brainrot 

Dragon Cannelloni is one of the newest Secret characters in Steal a Brainrot. Introduced with the Fuse Machine update, it is more sought-after than the Los Combinasionas and Agarrini la Palini due to both its appearance and effects. The Brainrot is based on a winged dragon that constantly spits fire.

Ad

Additionally, it generates several million in-game currency every second, making the owner a billionaire in no time.

This guide features the methods for obtaining Dragon Cannelloni and its earning rate in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Dragon Cannelloni in Steal a Brainrot

Dragon Cannelloni's silhouette in the Brainrot Index (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to obtain Dragon Cannelloni in Steal a Brainrot:

Ad

Trending

Purchase it from the ramp

Although possessing a low spawn chance, the Dragon Cannelloni can be purchased from the ramp. It is most likely to appear during the weekly events organized by the developer.

This Secret Brainrot costs a whopping 100 billion cash. So, keep saving money while putting high-earning Brainrots in your base, such as Sammyni Spiderini (450K/s), Chicleteira Bicicleteira (3.5M/s), and Los Combinasionas (15M/s). Moreover, prioritize getting Brainrots with Mutations and Traits because they generate additional money every second.

Ad

Given its rarity, other players in public servers will do their utmost to buy the Dragon Cannelloni. Consider playing in a private server to avoid such hassle.

Steal the Brainrot

You can steal Brainrots for free in this game. However, swiping characters requires strategy and skill since you have to carry the stolen Brainrot to your base while avoiding being hit by other players. To make things easier, purchase and use gears from the Coin Shop.

Ad

By performing Rebirths, you can unlock more powerful gears, such as the Invisibility Cloak and the Turret Machine. All gears cost cash, so make sure to save up for the best ones.

Trade for the Secret Brainrot

Although Steal a Brainrot has no trade feature, it is possible to exchange items after a mutual agreement. Join the game's Discord server and chat with players who are eager to trade their Dragon Cannelloni. Once an agreement is reached, the deal can be carried out in a private server, where the other party will steal your Brainrot/s while you steal their Dragon Cannelloni.

Ad

Stats of Dragon Cannelloni

Dragon Cannelloni offers massive earnings (Image via Roblox)

Dragon Cannelloni is a Secret Brainrot that generates $100 million per second. This makes it one of the highest-earning characters in Roblox Steal a Brainrot. Interestingly, its generated income can be increased by the multipliers provided by Mutations and Traits.

Ad

Once you get a Dragon Cannelloni, tighten up the security for your base. Keep it locked at all times, and place traps and turrets near the entrance. Also, watch out for players hiding in your base while wearing an Invisibility Cloak. They can strike and steal when you least expect it.

Also check: All new Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the rarity of the Dragon Cannelloni?

Ad

Dragon Cannelloni belongs to the Secret rarity category.

How much money does Dragon Cannelloni give every second?

This Brainrot generates 100M cash every second.

Is it possible to get Dragon Cannelloni from the Fuse Machine?

No, the Dragon Cannelloni cannot be acquired from fusion. It can only be purchased from the ramp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025