All new Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

With the title's recent update, the Steal a Brainrot roster has expanded to include various new characters. They are spread across seven rarities and can possess any Traits or Mutations. The highlight of the update is the Dragon Cannelloni, an incredibly rare Secret Brainrot, which can only be purchased from the ramp. Most of the other Brainrots can be acquired from the Fuse Machine.

This guide delves into the names, rarities, and stats of the debuting Brainrots in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

New Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

Pipi Avocado can be obtained from the Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Fuse Machine update has introduced 15 new characters in Steal a Brainrot. As a result, the total number of Brainrots in the game has increased to 84. Some like the Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa and Los Combinasionas are extremely rare and usually spawn during admin-triggered events.

Below is a list of all the new Brainrots and their rarities:

Pipi Corni (Common)

Pipi Avocado (Rare)

Te Te Te Sahur (Epic)

Sigma Boy (Legendary)

Cocosini Mama (Legendary)

Ganganzelli Trulala (Mythic)

Avocadorilla (Mythic)

Los Tungtungtungcitos (Brainrot God)

Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa (Brainrot God)

Tukanno Bananno (Brainrot God)

Los Combinasionas (Secret)

Agarrini la Palini (Secret)

Dragon Canneloni (Secret)

Pinguino Cocosino (rarity unknown)

Pipi Watermelon (rarity unknown)

Except for the Dragon Cannelloni, all the other Brainrot Gods and Secrets can be obtained from the Fuse Machine. To use it, you'll need to invest around a million or more cash and deposit spare high-rarity Brainrots. The best chance of getting a new Secret Brainrot is when you put four Secrets in the machine.

Cost and earnings of each new Brainrot

The Tukanno Bananno is one of the new Brainrot God characters (Image via Roblox)

The costs and earnings of all the new Brainots are mentioned below:

Brainrot Rarity Cost Earnings per second Pipi Corni Common 1.7K 14/s Pipi Avocado Rare 9.5K 70/s Te Te Te Sahur Epic 10K 75/s Sigma Boy Legendary 325K 1.3K/s Cocosini Mama Legendary 285K 1.2K/s Ganganzelli Trulala Mythic 4M 9K/s Avocadorilla Mythic 2M 7.5K/s Los Tungtungtungcitos Brainrot God 37.5M 210K/s Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa Brainrot God 30M 175K/s Tukanno Bananno Brainrot God 22.5M 100K/s Los Combinasionas Secret 2B 15M/s Agarrini la Palini Secret 80M 425K/s Dragon Cannelloni Secret 100B 100M/s Pinguino Cocosino TBA TBA TBA Pipi Watermelon TBA TBA TBA

Note that the earnings of all these Brainrots can change if they have Traits or Mutations in Steal a Brainrot. For instance, if a Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa has the Rainbow Mutation, it will earn 1.7M per second due to the 10x mutation multiplier.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update patch notes

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Secret Brainrots can be obtained from the Fuse Machine?

Agarrini la Pallini and Los Combinasionas are the two Secrets that can be obtained from the Fuse Machine.

Can you get the Los TungTungTungcitos from the Fuse Machine?

Yes, the Los TungTungTungcitos Brainrot God can be acquired from the machine.

Which is the most valuable Brainrot out of all the new ones?

Dragon Cannelloni is the most valuable Brainrot. It provides 100M/s and is rarer than the other new Secret Brainrots, given that it cannot be obtained from the Fuse Machine.

