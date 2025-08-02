  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All new Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

All new Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Aug 02, 2025 08:43 GMT
Steal a Brainrot loading screen
Several new Secret Brainrots have been added to the game (Image via Roblox)

With the title's recent update, the Steal a Brainrot roster has expanded to include various new characters. They are spread across seven rarities and can possess any Traits or Mutations. The highlight of the update is the Dragon Cannelloni, an incredibly rare Secret Brainrot, which can only be purchased from the ramp. Most of the other Brainrots can be acquired from the Fuse Machine.

Ad

This guide delves into the names, rarities, and stats of the debuting Brainrots in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

New Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

Pipi Avocado can be obtained from the Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)
Pipi Avocado can be obtained from the Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Fuse Machine update has introduced 15 new characters in Steal a Brainrot. As a result, the total number of Brainrots in the game has increased to 84. Some like the Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa and Los Combinasionas are extremely rare and usually spawn during admin-triggered events.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Below is a list of all the new Brainrots and their rarities:

  • Pipi Corni (Common)
  • Pipi Avocado (Rare)
  • Te Te Te Sahur (Epic)
  • Sigma Boy (Legendary)
  • Cocosini Mama (Legendary)
  • Ganganzelli Trulala (Mythic)
  • Avocadorilla (Mythic)
  • Los Tungtungtungcitos (Brainrot God)
  • Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa (Brainrot God)
  • Tukanno Bananno (Brainrot God)
  • Los Combinasionas (Secret)
  • Agarrini la Palini (Secret)
  • Dragon Canneloni (Secret)
  • Pinguino Cocosino (rarity unknown)
  • Pipi Watermelon (rarity unknown)

Except for the Dragon Cannelloni, all the other Brainrot Gods and Secrets can be obtained from the Fuse Machine. To use it, you'll need to invest around a million or more cash and deposit spare high-rarity Brainrots. The best chance of getting a new Secret Brainrot is when you put four Secrets in the machine.

Ad

Cost and earnings of each new Brainrot

The Tukanno Bananno is one of the new Brainrot God characters (Image via Roblox)
The Tukanno Bananno is one of the new Brainrot God characters (Image via Roblox)

The costs and earnings of all the new Brainots are mentioned below:

Ad
BrainrotRarityCost
Earnings per second
Pipi CorniCommon1.7K14/s
Pipi AvocadoRare9.5K70/s
Te Te Te SahurEpic10K75/s
Sigma BoyLegendary325K1.3K/s
Cocosini MamaLegendary285K1.2K/s
Ganganzelli TrulalaMythic4M9K/s
AvocadorillaMythic2M7.5K/s
Los TungtungtungcitosBrainrot God37.5M210K/s
Trippi Troppi Troppa TrippaBrainrot God30M175K/s
Tukanno BanannoBrainrot God22.5M100K/s
Los CombinasionasSecret2B15M/s
Agarrini la PaliniSecret80M425K/s
Dragon CannelloniSecret100B 100M/s
Pinguino CocosinoTBATBATBA
Pipi WatermelonTBATBATBA
Ad

Note that the earnings of all these Brainrots can change if they have Traits or Mutations in Steal a Brainrot. For instance, if a Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa has the Rainbow Mutation, it will earn 1.7M per second due to the 10x mutation multiplier.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update patch notes

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Secret Brainrots can be obtained from the Fuse Machine?

Ad

Agarrini la Pallini and Los Combinasionas are the two Secrets that can be obtained from the Fuse Machine.

Can you get the Los TungTungTungcitos from the Fuse Machine?

Yes, the Los TungTungTungcitos Brainrot God can be acquired from the machine.

Which is the most valuable Brainrot out of all the new ones?

Dragon Cannelloni is the most valuable Brainrot. It provides 100M/s and is rarer than the other new Secret Brainrots, given that it cannot be obtained from the Fuse Machine.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications