Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update patch notes

Steal a Brainrot rolled out a major update titled Fuse Machine on August 1, 2025. It kicked off with a secret concert event and brought new content to the experience. The developers introduced three new Brainrots, the Grab system, three weather events, and a machine. The machine helps you get new Brainrots by combining four of the currently owned ones.
This article provides all the details about the latest Fusion Machine update in Steal a Brainrot.
All new content in the Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update
Below are the details of all new things in the Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update:
1) New Grab system
The new Grab system helps you catch a Brainrot in your base. You can then take them to the Fuse Machine and deposit them. Additionally, you can also use them to perform a ritual.
2) Fuse Machine
The Fuse Machine allows you to obtain new Brainrots without a purchase. You can grab four Brainrots one by one and deposit them by stepping on the Collect Zone in front of the machine. After that, you must pay the required cash and wait for a certain amount of time to obtain a new Brainrot.
The time and cash required are based on the rarity of the characters you submit. Before starting the fusion process, the machine also shows the odds of a particular rarity. The Fuse Machine can grant you up to 12 Brainrots, including two Secrets.
3) New Weather events
The developers added three new Weather events in the latest Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update. Here are the details:
- Rain: Grants Rain trait and 2.5x multiplier
- Snow: Grants Snow trait and 3x multiplier
- Starfall: Grants Starshine trait and 3.5x multiplier
4) New Brainrots
The developers introduced three new Brainorts in the Steal a Brainrot latest update. Here are the names with their respective rarities:
- Sigma Boy: Legendary
- Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa: Brainrot God
- Dragon Cannelloni: Secret
Lastly, the developers also held a concert for 15 minutes after the update. It gave the Brainrot Concert trait and a 5x multiplier to the Brainrots.
FAQs
What are the new features introduced in the Fuse Machine update?
The Fuse Machine and Grab system are the new features added in the latest update.
How many Brainrots were added in the Fuse Machine update?
The Fusion Machine update brought three new Brainrots: one of Legendary, one of Brainrot God, and one of Secret.
Which is the highest rarity Brainrot added in the Fuse Machine update?
Dragon Cannelloni is the latest Secret rarity Brainrot added in the latest update.
