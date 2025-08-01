Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update patch notes

Steal a Brainrot rolled out a major update titled Fuse Machine on August 1, 2025. It kicked off with a secret concert event and brought new content to the experience. The developers introduced three new Brainrots, the Grab system, three weather events, and a machine. The machine helps you get new Brainrots by combining four of the currently owned ones.

This article provides all the details about the latest Fusion Machine update in Steal a Brainrot.

All new content in the Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update

Below are the details of all new things in the Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update:

1) New Grab system

The new Grab system helps you catch a Brainrot in your base. You can then take them to the Fuse Machine and deposit them. Additionally, you can also use them to perform a ritual.

2) Fuse Machine

The new Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Fuse Machine allows you to obtain new Brainrots without a purchase. You can grab four Brainrots one by one and deposit them by stepping on the Collect Zone in front of the machine. After that, you must pay the required cash and wait for a certain amount of time to obtain a new Brainrot.

The time and cash required are based on the rarity of the characters you submit. Before starting the fusion process, the machine also shows the odds of a particular rarity. The Fuse Machine can grant you up to 12 Brainrots, including two Secrets.

3) New Weather events

The developers added three new Weather events in the latest Steal a Brainrot Fuse Machine update. Here are the details:

Rain: Grants Rain trait and 2.5x multiplier

Grants Rain trait and 2.5x multiplier Snow: Grants Snow trait and 3x multiplier

Grants Snow trait and 3x multiplier Starfall: Grants Starshine trait and 3.5x multiplier

4) New Brainrots

The developers introduced three new Brainorts in the Steal a Brainrot latest update. Here are the names with their respective rarities:

Sigma Boy: Legendary

Legendary Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa: Brainrot God

Brainrot God Dragon Cannelloni: Secret

Lastly, the developers also held a concert for 15 minutes after the update. It gave the Brainrot Concert trait and a 5x multiplier to the Brainrots.

FAQs

What are the new features introduced in the Fuse Machine update?

The Fuse Machine and Grab system are the new features added in the latest update.

How many Brainrots were added in the Fuse Machine update?

The Fusion Machine update brought three new Brainrots: one of Legendary, one of Brainrot God, and one of Secret.

Which is the highest rarity Brainrot added in the Fuse Machine update?

Dragon Cannelloni is the latest Secret rarity Brainrot added in the latest update.

